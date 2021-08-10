It’s not cricket but New Plymouth rugby fans don’t mind changing the scene

Banned from earthquake-prone Yarrow Stadium, the Taranaki Bulls made an emotional return to New Plymouth this weekend — making a little bit of history while they were at it.



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The provincial rugby union team faced Hawke’s Bay on Saturday in a sold-out Pukekura Park in the center of the city, the first game they have played on the ground – which is more closely associated with cricket – since 1945.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the Bulls faithful since both covered stands at Yarrow Stadium in the Westown suburb were covered in red over security concerns.

Enthusiastic fans have had to flock to Inglewood to see the amber and blacks, while many have simply stayed home.

Simon Clegg from New Plymouth was delighted to have the team back in town.

“Oh, it’s just the atmosphere I guess and so close to the ground itself,” he said.

“It’s just so nice to be here in the middle of the city. Playing rugby in the middle of the city is unreal.”



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Chris Wineera had come in from Hawera and felt the sense of opportunity.

“We’re not here just for the rugby, we’re here for the history to be honest. I think I saw something briefly [that it’s been] 74 years estimated [since Taranaki last played here]. It’s a privilege, it’s an honor. The sun is up. It’s been shitty all week and the sun is shining, so let’s go.”

Taranaki Rugby Football Union chief Laurence Corlett had also taken a look at the history books.

“We actually [played] in 1921 against South Africa for a nil-nil draw. The last game was about 74 years ago when we played against Wellington so historically we have played games here but not for 74 years.

“So, to be back here in New Plymouth is something special, isn’t it. I can’t believe we’re here and I’m just really excited for the locals and there’s a great buzz and a lot of noise.”

Corlett, himself a former professional player, thought it was a day the team would never forget.

“I think it will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to get on the sacred grass of Pukekura Park, one of the largest cricket grounds in the world. I think they will look back on this game and just be excited to be there.” to have been involved with it.

“I think it’s a historic moment, just a great moment for Taranaki rugby. We’ve been down on our knees and been in pain and this is a big step forward in the right direction and building on our history.”



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The sentiment was shared by most of the 4,500 fans crammed onto the steep terraces of Pukekura Park.

Billy thought the land should be used more often.

“I think it’s bloody fantastic, mate. You know we should have been here a long time ago.’



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Kirsty was enjoying her day out.

“Oh, it’s beautiful, a good place. It’s open, it’s beautiful, the sun is shining. What more could you want?”

Mike couldn’t get enough of the ground either.

“Oh, it’s damn great. It’s so good we’re back in New Plymouth.”

One gambler, who preferred not to give his name, had reservations.

“It’s damn great I tell you now. Shame about the goalposts. Have you seen them? They’re historic… they should have stayed there.”



Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

But groundskeeper Craig Hitchcock was perfectly happy with the posts.

“The goal posts are about 40 to 50 years old and the sleeves in the ground are from the 1920’s or 1930’s. You know, it’s just for the game for nostalgia, so those are the ones we always use here, so that’s it .”

cricket bible erase once described Pukekura Park as one of the top six cricket grounds in the world.

But Hitchcock wasn’t too worried about his cricket block either.

“For the last 10 or 15 years we’ve played rugby league or football here, so as far as having one rugby match, you know, we just hope everything goes according to plan.”

Even the prospect of a scrum or two on the pitch couldn’t deter him.

“Yes, it is what it is, so we’ll just have to deal with it after the game.”

The Bulls had a comfortable 33-19 winners, but will return to their temporary home at TET Stadium in Inglewood for the remainder of the season.

The Taranaki Rugby Union said it is open to returning to Pukekura Park for one-off matches in the future.

Yarrow Stadium, meanwhile, hoped to open its earthquake-fortified West Stand in time for next season’s provincial championship.