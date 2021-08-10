Nick Kyrgios Mixed Doubles Offer To Teen Phenomenon Coco Gauff, Australian Open

American teenage phenom Coco Gauff has accepted an offer from Nick Kyrgios to play mixed doubles together at the Australian Open next year.

Kyrgios became a fan favorite at Wimbledon this year after an entertaining mixed doubles stint alongside tennis royalty Venus Williams, but unfortunately had to withdraw from their second round clash due to injury.

The Australian star admitted he may not get another chance to team up with the seven-time grand slam champion.

“That was definitely one of the best things I’ve had on the tennis court, just to grace the court with such an icon and such a legend before she retires,” Kyrgios said. news.com.au last month.

“She’s 41 and it’s clear her body will hurt a lot, so I’m not sure how long she’ll be playing.”

But Kyrgios has already dug up another American superstar to play with.

Gauff was recently asked during an interview at the Citi Open which player she would like to be friends with, and the 17-year-old didn’t take long to come up with an answer.

“Certainly Nick Kyrgios. He’s a super funny guy on the track and super nice off the track,” she said.

“He probably doesn’t know this, but I first hit him when I was 12, I believe at the Miami Open.

“He also played ping pong with my brother in the Citi Open last year.”

Kyrgios replied to the tweet: “Always! You are going to do great things in this sport and I can’t wait to watch. I also got many more ping pong lessons.”

The 26-year-old then asked on Twitter: “@CocoGauff mixed at Aussie Open?”

Gauff replied, “Let’s make it happen.”

The American teenager reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros this year and is currently at number 25 in the WTA ranking.

She defeated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets at the 2020 Australian Open.

Needless to say, tennis fans were overjoyed with the reveal and predicted that Kyrgios and Gauff would make up one of the most entertaining doubles of the tournament.

The 2022 Australian Open kicks off on January 17, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic could force Tennis Australia to postpone the grand slam tournament again.

Kyrgios’ title defense of the Citi Open was over before it even started, going to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets last week.

But it wasn’t the 6-4, 6-4 straight sets defeat that dominated the post-match headlines, nor was it Kyrgios’ long list of antics on the pitch.

Rather, it was a heartbreaking and almost depressing admission during his post-match press conference that he had supposedly lost his competitive edge.

“I don’t feel the seriousness of certain points, and I don’t feel the pressure as much as clearly playing week in, week out,” Kyrgios said.

“You feel when to push a little, when to relax, when to kiss a little, when to push a little.

“I don’t really feel like my body and mind really understand the seriousness of some points here or there because I haven’t played that much.

‘Look, I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed.

“I know I’m dealing with a lot of shit on social media right now. Like, my head is in the shed, to be honest.

“I don’t know, I didn’t play great.”

With the US Open kicking off at the end of August, it won’t be long before we know what type of Nick Kyrgios will be hitting the Flushing Meadows court.

His previous best performance in New York is the third round, but if his performance at the Citi Open has anything to offer, he will fight to get past the first obstacle, whoever that may be.

Kyrgios also cryptically hinted that his days as a professional tennis player were numbered.

– with Alex Conrad, NCA NewsWire