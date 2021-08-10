Sports
Hockey: Ohio publishes schedule 2021-22
Ohio released the schedule for the 2021-22 season on Monday.
The Bobcats will have a more regular schedule compared to their abbreviated season in 2021, playing in 37 regular season games against 15 opponents. Many of their opponents will be tough to beat, but the Bobcats are up for a challenge.
Ohio faced tough opponents last season and despite finishing 5-15, it showed a lot of potential.
Fortunately for the Bobcats, 26 of their regular season games this season will be played at home. Ohio will play five of its last seven games of the regular season at Bird Arena, which could be a major advantage on its way to the Central States Collegiate Hockey League playoffs.
Ohio hosts its annual preseason Green and White scrimmage on September 18 at Bird Arena. The season officially kicks off September 24-25, when it takes on John Carroll at Bird Arena. It hosts a series against Pitt on October 1-2.
Ohios home stint continues with a game against West Virginia on Oct. and series against Roosevelt and Iowa State respectively on Oct. 8-9. and Oct 15-16
West Virginia is one of three teams Ohio will face only one game this season. The other two games are against Robert Morris on November 4 and Duquesne on February 3.
The Bobcats close out October with a home series against Illinois on October 22-23 and a home-and-home series with Adrian on October 28-29. The Bobcats travel to Adrian for the first game and host the second at Bird Arena. It will be the only home-and-home series the Bobcats will play this season.
Ohio then receives Robert Morris, followed by a series against Western Michigan on November 5-6. It will then head out for two weeks to face Liberty on November 12-13 and Roosevelt on November 19-20. Ohio’s final matchup of 2021 will be at home against Niagara on December 3-4.
After the new year, the Bobcats will stay in Athens for two weeks to host Drexel on January 7-8 and Stony Brook January 14-15. The last half of January concludes with road trips to the state of Iowa on January 21-22 and Lindenwood from January 28-29.
February is the last month of the regular season and Ohio will host rematches against Lindenwood on February 4-5 and Liberty on February 11-12. Ohios regular season will conclude with a series in Illinois on February 18-19.
Notable match-ups this season include rival Liberty, who knocked Ohio out of the quarterfinals of the ACHA tournament last season. Another notable matchup is Adrian, the current ACHA tournament champion.
The CSCHL Playoffs will take place from February 25-27 and will be hosted by the State of Iowa. Lindenwood will host the ACHA National Tournament from March 10-15.
