Tokyo Games brought ‘eerie’ atmosphere, subdued cultural experience, reporter says

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics endured a year-long postponement, protests and the city’s worst outbreak of COVID-19, all of which changed the Olympic experience.

Fans were banned from the stands to cheer for their country, while some protested the decision to hold the Games at all during the pandemic.

Amid the unusual backdrop, Japanese culture didn’t get the spotlight a host country typically enjoys at the event, according to New York Times Tokyo bureau chief Motoko Rich.

“It just seems like a bit of a missed opportunity for Japan,” Rich said. “They really wanted to show off their country and they didn’t quite succeed.”

Rich spoke to The currentHostess Laura Lynch on what it was like to be at the Games and what to expect at the 2020 Paralympics in August.

Here’s part of their conversation.

It’s no secret that these games were very unpopular in Japan. I wonder… how would you describe the feeling of the people now that the competition is over?

Well, I think the feeling, some of the antipathy during the Games was gone, which isn’t surprising.

I think there have been other host cities that had problems before the games and once the festivities started, people started focusing on the athletics, the display of sportsmanship, the big drama and of course the counting of the medals. And Japan did pretty well in the medal count this time around, so I think people got into it.

People take part in a protest near Komazawa Olympic Park, where the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay took place on July 9, 2021. (Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press)

There were certainly protesters who were outside the stadium or in front of the Prime Minister’s office. There were those who were deeply concerned about the potential impact the Olympics had on the spread of COVID. It seems that there is no direct connection. The number of cases within the Olympic bubble was relatively small.

But the question is whether the Olympics themselves have normalized certain types of behavior and made people feel like they can’t be wary.

You have to see some of the competition in real life. What was it like for you to watch from those largely empty stands?

So creepy, I must say. You look up into these, many of them, new locations built for the occasion. Or even if they had been around, you’re just looking at rows and rows and rows of empty seats, and that’s just very strange.

And then you hear sounds that you might not otherwise hear. [While watching] table tennis, you hear every slap of the ball on the table and every growl from the player. In football you could hear the chatter between the players.

Although, I went to a game where they artificially played the sound of applause and cheers, and that was just really weird, because I’m standing here staring at these empty stands and yet I hear sort of recorded recordings of applause and cheers… It’s just really creepy and a little sad and definitely bittersweet.

I covered the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan, and I still remember how proud the Japanese were to show their country and culture to the world. I wonder if that feeling exists among the Japanese people. I mean, the Games are praised for their level of organization, if nothing else.

I think a lot of people feel like they haven’t been able to show the country.

I was watching the closing ceremony last night and there was a clip where they had, you know, people in-street fashion dancing, doing capoeira, double Dutchjumping, skateboarding, doing a little stunt biking, and it had to be a Japanese or a Tokyo park. But I felt like I saw it this way, this is what the people who came for the Olympics didn’t see.

It just seems like a bit of a missed opportunity for Japan, that they really wanted to show off their country and they haven’t quite succeeded.

Performers take part in the closing ceremony of the 2020 Olympics. (Muhammad Hamad/Reuters)

The Olympics may be over, but the Paralympic Games will start in about two weeks. What are the Japanese views on that startup and people coming back in?

There’s probably a bit of caution, like, “Okay, we’re ready to be done with this.” On the other hand, I think there are probably people who have tickets who are interested in knowing if they can go.

There will also be questions about its organization and how it is managed, as there are many different issues for Paralympic athletes, such as whether or not they are allowed to bring assistance that they would normally have.

So I think there’s going to be a lot of focus and attention on how normal those games can be with all the protocols out there.

Written by Philip Drost. Produced by Julie Crystals. Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.