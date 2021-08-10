Sports
Bob Jenkins, longtime race announcer and former Indianapolis 500 voice, dies at 73-inches
Longtime race announcer Bob Jenkins, a former Indianapolis 500 radio voice whose career spanned more than five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, died Monday at the age of 73, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said in a statement.
Jenkins revealed in February that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer and that he was planning to scale back his work at the speedway because he was undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.
Jenkins, a colon cancer survivor in the 1980s, retired from broadcasting at the end of the 2012 IndyCar season to care for his wife Pam, who had been diagnosed with brain cancer. He briefly returned to the television booth in 2013 after she died, and most recently had worked as one of the speedway’s chief announcers.
Jenkins joined the IMS Radio Network in 1979 and quickly became popular with his booming, baritone voice and easygoing style.
“I grew up a fan of all races, but especially the Indy 500. As a child and young adult, I had to read newspaper articles and racing magazines to keep up with the sport. And then came Bob Jenkins,” said J. Douglas. Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His trusted IMS Radio Network voice moved onto the familiar TV screen on shows like ‘SpeedWeek’ and race broadcasts, and he led the transformation of the way racing fans enjoyed the sport, fueling an astonishing growth in auto racing. .
“But for all the successes, Bob has never changed from what he really was at heart – a racing fan. His humility and ability to always remain a fan – even when he was the best race commentator in the sport – is why racing fans all over the world loved watching or listening to a race mentioned by Bob Jenkins. He was one of us!”
Jenkins also mentioned IndyCar, NASCAR and Formula One races for other networks, including ABC, ESPN, NBC Sports Network and its predecessor Versus. He was a central figure in ESPN’s race coverage, anchoring “NASCAR on ESPN” from 1979 to 2000.
“Bob has been instrumental in establishing ESPN’s credibility in our early days, leading our motorsport coverage for many years with class, professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production, and executive of ESPN. . editor.
Jenkins also appeared in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and provided the voice for several video games, including EA Sports’ popular “NASCAR”.
But he was perhaps best known in Indianapolis as the radio voice of the 500 from 1990 to 1998, a tenure that included his recall of Al Unser Jr.’s first 500 win in 1992, when he barely beat Scott Goodyear.
“The checkered flag is out, Goodyear makes a move, Little Al wins by just a few tenths of a second — arguably the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history,” Jenkins said.
The margin of victory – 0.043 seconds – remains the closest finish in the race’s 104 year history.
“For an entire generation, the sound of Bob’s voice just meant it was time to race,” said Roger Penske, owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “That legendary voice became the soundtrack for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We will miss Bob’s kindness, professionalism and unique ability to bring us all closer to the track with his stories and insights.”
Growing up in rural Indiana, Jenkins attended his first Indianapolis 500 in 1960. Since then, he claims to have missed only two races — 1961, when he couldn’t get anyone to take him, and 1965, when he went on a seniors trip. used to be .
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
