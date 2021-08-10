Colonial Brewing Co. enters into new partnership with Cricket Victoria





Cricket Victoria is pleased to announce a new partnership with Colonial Brewing Co. as the official beer and cider partner of Cricket Victoria, the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars for the next three years. The partnership ensures that Colonial Brewing Co. secures the donation rights at the CitiPower Center at Junction Oval and handles all official Cricket Victorias events. Colonial Brewing Co. is a fully independent Australian owned brewery that first opened its doors in Margaret River in 2004. Since then, Colonial Brewing Co. has grown into a national brand and has found a home on the east coast in Port Melbourne. Specializing in uncomplicated and accessible beers, Colonial Brewing Co. offering a range of handcrafted beers and a cold-pressed apple cider for Victorian cricket fans to enjoy both at the CitiPower Center and beyond. The partnership will also benefit Premier Cricket clubs and community clubs across Victoria. Colonial Brewing Co. Managing Director Lawrence Dowd said Cricket represents everything we love about Australian sport and as an independent Australian owned company were delighted to be working with Cricket Victoria to support cricket fans and communities at every level of the game. Partnering with Cricket Victoria enables us to provide support and make a positive difference to local communities across Victoria through grassroots cricket clubs Were delighted to see a shift towards Australian owned independent craft breweries entering the arena of major sports sponsorship. Nick Cummins, interim CEO of Cricket Victoria, welcomed the new partnership with Colonial Brewing Co. at an exciting time for both organizations. We were very pleased that Colonial Brewing Co. worked with us here at Cricket Victoria and the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. It’s a great result and the added benefits to our Premier Cricket and community clubs across the state will help build a strong relationship with this innovative brewery that has really established its presence in Melbourne, said Cummins. The Colonial Brewing Co. East Coast Brewery is located at 89 Bertie Street Port Melbourne and is open to the public for meals and drinks from Thursday to Sunday. About Colonial Brewing Co.

Straightforward. That’s life in Margaret River, and that’s the philosophy behind Colonial Brewing Co. Colonial Brewing Co. tapped its first barrel in 2004 on the wild Southwest coastline. A passion for uncompromising quality and craft, Colonial has become one of Australia’s most recognized craft breweries and has found a home on the east coast in Port Melbourne. Colonial Brewing Co. specializes in uncomplicated and accessible beers, offering a range of handcrafted beers and ciders that are made right every time. Colonial Brewing Co. has come a long way since that first cask, but the philosophy remains the same: brewed for the local community. Always uncomplicated. For more information about Colonial Brewing Co. nasty www.colonialbrewingco.com.au *Photo taken outside of a COVID-19 lockdown.

