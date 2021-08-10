Depth, experience are positive for Archbold girls tennis

Archbold’s girls’ tennis will have plenty of depth this season to go along with four returning seniors as they look to experience an unforgettable season in 2021.

“This season there are 15 athletes on the team, the most I have ever coached. This gives our team some depth. There are many newcomers, but they catch on very quickly,” said head coach Logan Wyse of his team.

Back for the Blue Streaks are seniors Mya Stuckey, Sophie Schramm (district qualifier), Katie Rose and Abby Short. Aubri Delaney returns for her second season.

However, they will have to replace four-year letter winner Maggie Henry and three-year letter winner Adriana Thompson.

“We will be very dependent on the returning players to help us out this year,” said Wyse. “I think we will see several people on the varsity list rotate from week to week. I look forward to working with this team and learning as the season progresses.”

Plus, Wyse welcomes a familiar face to help point the team in the right direction.

“Sara Lovejoy is the new assistant coach this year and she graduated from AHS in 2019 and was a three-year letter winner,” he said.

Archbold will host Bowling Green today and visit Wauseon for a game on Thursday.