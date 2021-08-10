NBC touts silver lining in historically low ratings for Tokyo OlympicsExBulletin



David J. Phillip/AP

Like so many things related to this year’s oft-troubled Tokyo Olympics, NBCUniversal’s final ratings for its TV and streaming coverage have clear good news/bad news quality.

The good news proclaimed by NBC: Their 17 nights of prime time coverage on the broadcast network was just behind Football on Sunday evening as the second most-watched show of the 2020-21 TV season. Viewers streamed a record 5.5 billion minutes of events across social media and online platforms such as NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and streaming service Peacock. Those numbers make the Tokyo Games the most streamed Olympics ever, giving Peacock the best two weeks of use since he debuted in April 2020.

But there is also bad news. The average prime time viewership each night across all its platforms online, cable and network was just 15.5 million, compared to an average of 26.7 million viewers for the Rio Games in 2016, a 42% drop. Likewise, only 150 million Americans watched the games, compared to 198 million who saw the events in Rio.

Figures show that the increase in online viewing does not match the loss of viewership at more traditional outlets such as cable TV and the broadcast network. Although it reflects the overall decline in broadcast and cable TV ratings in general over the past five years.

Still, NBC stresses in its press materials that the Tokyo Olympics was the largest media event in history. That’s largely due to the amount of material NBCUniversal has presented across its diverse platforms, a record 7,000 hours of coverage across its broadcast network, cable channels such as the US and Telemundo Deportes, and online.

“No home has a greater positive impact on our business,” Mark Lazarus, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Our Olympic presentation has resulted in unparalleled promotion.”

Historical funding ratio leads to confusion

But critics complained the company hasn’t done a great job helping viewers sort through the sometimes overwhelming amounts of coverage, especially in regards to live events. Streaming service Peacock, in particular, took a lot of barbs for a confusing design and coverage of the men’s basketball being placed behind a paywall.

And one of the most notable elements of NBC’s coverage is an irreverent, sometimes profane stream of commentary brought to Olympic highlights by comedian Kevin Hart and rapper Snoop Dogg was also based on Peacock, where the wider public probably didn’t see it. (Be warned: the YouTube clip linked above doesn’t beep in the salty language.)



Leon Neal/Getty Images

NBC already faced an uphill battle, negotiating a 13-hour time difference, which meant that many sports fans knew the results of important games before they were shown on the network in prime time. Several competitors had hyped NBC for months leading up to the games, from tennis star Naomi Osaka to gymnastics legend Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s soccer team, struggled in the competition.

And therein lay the biggest challenge: presenting the games during a pandemic. In addition to the decision to ban most spectators and some athletes dropping out after positive COVID tests, the world’s ongoing battle with the coronavirus dampened an event that could have been a triumphant showcase of the world’s emergence from lockdown.

Instead, the Olympics have too often felt burdened by the long shadow of the coronavirus threat, from finding camera angles that didn’t highlight the rows of empty grandstands to providing footage of family and friends celebrating star athletes’ achievements from their hometowns in instead of Tokyo.

NBC says coverage of the games has boosted everything from podcasts to broadcasts like the Today show and NBC Nightly News.

But the days when the Olympics were appointment television for most TV viewers seem to be over. The pressing question for NBC, which has spent billions on rights to broadcast the games until at least 2032, is how to deal with a media world where hours of coverage are increasing while viewership numbers are moving in the opposite direction.