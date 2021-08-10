Sports
Girls tennis: Defiance building with returning senior trio | Local sports
A trio of returnees are back for Defiance’s girls’ tennis team in 2021 as Amy sees McDonald’s 10th year as head coach try to build a Bulldog program after losing eight letter winners.
Senior Monserrat Martinez and junior Ava Shock will team up to be a veteran present in Defiances’ first doubles, while senior Reece Miller will be the first singles of the year.
A bevy of freshman varsity players will complete the roster, including an eight-player junior class in the 18-player program.
This team has been working on improving their skills over the summer, said McDonald, whose team finished 4-15 a season ago with a 1-8 finish in the Western Buckeye League. They are motivated to do better this year. They have great character and sportsmanship.
The singles lineup sees junior Marissa Mertinez on the second singles and sophomore Alexa Rittner and Kaiya Snyder competing for the third singles spot.
In doubles, a pair of juniors will compete together in the second doubles in Mya Garcia and Anna Tackett, while junior Elisabeth Johnston and sophomore Victoria Gerencser will also be paired up in the second doubles position on occasion this season.
Inexperience will be a factor in Defiances’ efforts this season as a youthful squad will hope to grow and improve as the season progresses.
By graduating six varsity seniors and two other varsity players who did not return, there is a lot of experience to fill, McDonald explained. All varsity players are challenged to do their best. They will have to learn how to keep the ball in play and focus on each next point.
Our Defiance players start this sport at the high school level with little to no knowledge or experience of tennis. We start on the ground floor and work our way up from there.
With a season-opening game against Wauseon and competition at the Jack Wallington Showcase in Springfield already under their belts, the Bulldogs will build on an excitement for the game into the 2021 season.
This team likes to play tennis, McDonald noted. If they give their best, have a competitive game and continue to enjoy the sport, this will be a consecutive season.
