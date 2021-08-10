Hockey, as we once knew it, has been forgotten | News Tokyo Olympics





The name of the game is hockey, a game in which the Indian team won a bronze medal after 41 long years, an Olympic medal that the country craved.

In the Indian mind, there are magical memories associated with the word hockey. But students of the game who remember the magical charm of the game as it was played by Indians in the historical era when the country won eight Olympic gold medals starting with the 1928 Games in Amsterdam, sadly find that it is no longer the same. is in these times, however much we rejoice at the bronze medal victory over Germany.

The game is reduced to finding a way into the opponents attack circle and then hoping someone will be pulled there for a foul leading to a penalty corner.

Gone are the days when play was open to the flanks from which swift-footed wingers would slam into blistering centers with great stickwork, leaving the inner attackers to do the rest.

Players like Harbinder Singh, who was a striker on the hockey team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, should be surprised to find in these changed times players who have not been drawn by umpires for what was once the sin of obstruction. Not all rule changes have improved the beauty of the game.

Come to think of it, Indians and Pakistanis have rarely had a say when the gaming laws are changed. It’s a different game now.

The last time India won an Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey was at the 1980 Games in Moscow, where the V.Baskarans team, coached by Balkrishan Singh, defeated Spain in a hard-fought final four-on-three. Earlier in the six-team league matches, India had defeated Tanzania (18-0), tied 2-2 with Poland, 2-2 drawn with Spain, defeated Cuba 13-0 and the Soviet Union 4-2. For the record, the Indian women’s hockey team finished fourth in a six-team competition.

Straying from hockey, at Moscow’s imposing Luzhniki Stadium, a sprawling structure after which New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was modeled, PT Usha, then a 16-year-old with pigtails, and Adille Sumariwalla, now president of the Indian Athletics Federation, both participated in the short sprints, were eliminated in the heats. That was where Seb Coe, now the World Athletics chief, won his first gold medal in the 1500 meters (the second was in Los Angeles 1984) for Britain, which participated and refused to participate in the Western Bloc-led boycott. .

