Michael Thomas rips with saints, explains: injury, fight just part of broken relationship

Michael Thomas is the latest NFL superstar to enter an increasingly public feud with his team this offseason.

The sixth-year receiver is coming off a frustrating 2020 campaign in which he played a total of nine games in the regular season and playoffs for the Saints, mainly due to a nagging ankle injury, but also, in part, due to disciplinary action by New Orleans. That frustration is likely compounded by the fact that it followed a season in which Thomas caught an NFL-record 149 passes for an NFL-leading 1,750 yards and nine touchdowns.

Less than two years away from that All-Pro appearance, Thomas and the Saints face a rift that seems to be growing by the day. The current tension between the two sides appears to stem from surgery to correct Thomas’ injury: The Saints reportedly advocated that he have surgery in January, but he sought a second opinion from another doctor, leaving he refrained from any procedure and tried to rehabilitate without medical intervention.

When that route was no longer considered viable, Thomas went through what is believed to be the second of multiple necessary procedures late in the low season. The timing of the surgery will likely keep him sidelined for at least the early part of the season.

However, there is more to the broken relationship than Thomas’ surgery. Sporting News breaks down tension between the superstar recipient and his team, including his procedure, an in-season fight with a teammate and growing trade rumours:

What is Michael Thomas’s feud with the Saints?

That’s a multifaceted question, but at least it has a clear starting point: Week 1 of the 2020 season, when Thomas sustained a torn deltoid and other injured ligaments in his ankle against the Buccaneers (one that sidelined him for the next six months). loved games). ESPNCiting a source close to the situation, Thomas chose not to have surgery in the season because he didn’t want to miss a chance to win a Super Bowl in what quarterback Drew Brees’s final season in New Orleans would be. Still, he would have to miss some time before returning to play.

By the end of that stoppage timeline, he was considered possible to return for the Week 5 game in New Orleans against the Chargers. In the end, he was ruled out of the game, not because of an injury, but because of an altercation he had with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s safety.

According to multiple reports, Thomas Gardner-Johnson struck late in practice for the Saints’ “Monday Night Football” game against Los Angeles, resulting in the team’s suspension and fine. The day after the game, Thomas took to social media to post a series of confusing tweets saying he wouldn’t be 100 percent for the competition regardless of whether he had permission to play:

You are not a snake, but they will make you Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

Think what you will, I’m not trying to clear up rumors. Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

I was never healthy. I was just trying to help my team win and heal during the farewell. Had a relapse was so close. And I take my health seriously. Now I’m a bad guy lol bet https://t.co/olIBJjnCpG Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 13, 2020

Eleven days after Thomas tweeted a tweet, coach Sean Payton spent a week saying goodbye to rumors that the Saints wanted to trade Thomas. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that “the Saints may be willing to move him, and/or Thomas may be interested in moving.” Payton nipped that rumor in the bud from his verified (private) Twitter account:

The crisis has therefore been averted for the time being. Thomas eventually returned to play in Week 8. According to ESPN’s report, Thomas would not train during the week due to the pain in his ankle, but the Saints said they were still better with him than they were without him. He went on to record 40 catches for 438 yards in the regular season. That was punctuated by two 100-yard receiving games against the Falcons in Weeks 10 and 12.

After staying injured in weeks 15-17, Thomas returned for a five-catch, 73-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Bears in the opening round of the playoffs. But he had zero receptions on four goals in the divisional round loss to the Bucs in January.

Now that the season is over, the Saints reportedly wanted Thomas to undergo surgery to repair his nagging ankle injury. That would allow him to rehabilitate and get back into action in time for OTAs in the summer. But Thomas sought advice from another doctor, who told him he could repair his ankle without surgery. He ultimately chose the latter option after meeting the team in March. That meant meeting progressive benchmarks over the next three months.

But Jeff Duncan’s? The Times Picayune (New Orleans) reported on Saturday that after the meeting, Thomas had no contact with the team during that time. After returning to the team in June, it was discovered that his ankle was still not good and he was forced to undergo surgery, which the team had ordered six months earlier. The 10- to 12-week recovery schedule will keep him out of action for at least the early part of the season, not ideal as the team hosts a quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

Payton didn’t mince his words when he discussed his displeasure at the situation: it’s disappointing. We would have liked (the operation) to have taken place sooner rather than later. And frankly, it should have.

Following Saturday’s report, Thomas took to Twitter again on Monday to seemingly sub-tweet his team, insinuating that there’s more to it than what’s been reported:

It didn’t end there. Thomas was later seen to like a tweet suggesting that the Saints were the ones who told Thomas not to have surgery in the regular season, putting him in a position where he could aggravate his injury by not having it repaired immediately.

This latest round of drama has once again sparked another round of trade rumours. This time around, the rumor mill already has a team in mind for a possible destination: Jacksonville. Duncan reported Monday that the Saints are looking for a cornerback; the Jaguars are reportedly looking to move forward with CJ Henderson. That led some to suggest that the Saints hand over Thomas for Henderson and Jacksonville’s future picks. The proposed trade was also considered good for Thomas in that he would reunite with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer in Jacksonville; the two won a College Football Playoff Championship in 2014.

However, that deal makes no sense to the Saints, as noted by Bill Barnwell of ESPN: Because of the way they restructured his contract, they would have to eat up $32.6 million in dead money. It makes more sense for them to reconcile with their superstar recipient instead.

Assuming Thomas is still contacting the team outside of the sub-tweets.