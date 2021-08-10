ICC urges cricket inclusion in Olympics





The ICC has confirmed its intention to push for the inclusion of crickets in the Olympics in the future, and is beginning preparations for a bid on behalf of the sport, with the main goal of adding it to the Los Angeles 2028 route.

The ICC has set up a working group to lead the bid. Thirty million cricket fans live in the US, making LA 2028 the ideal Games for cricket to return to Olympic competition. Cricket has only competed in the Olympics once so far, way back in 1900 in Paris when only two teams took part in the event Great Britain and hosts France, meaning the sport’s inclusion in 2028 would come to an end. signifying a 128-year absence. The sport will be featured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year, providing a perfect showcase for what the sport can bring to the Olympics, but also a momentous occasion in its own right. ICC chairman Greg Barclay said the addition of cricket to the Olympics would be beneficial for both the sport and the Games themselves.

Globalization of the game at #Birmingham2022 First, on behalf of everyone at the ICC, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and the people of Japan for organizing such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances. It was really fantastic to watch and captured the imagination of the world and we would love to see cricket part of future Games, said Barclay. Our sport is united behind this bid and we see the Olympics as part of the long-term future of crickets. We have over a billion fans worldwide and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics.

Barclay added: It is clear that cricket has a strong and passionate fan base, especially in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from, while there are also 30 million cricket fans in the US. The chance for those fans to see their heroes compete for an Olympic medal is tempting.

We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympics, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our entry as there are so many other great sports out there looking to do the same. But we feel that now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are. The ICC Olympic Working Group will be chaired by Ian Watmore, Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. He will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, President of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and President of USA Cricket Parag Marathe. Marathe believes now is the time for cricket to make its much anticipated return to the Olympics, confident that including the sport at the flagship show would accelerate the game’s growth in the US. USA Cricket is very pleased to be able to support crickets in their participation in the Olympics, the timing of which aligns perfectly with our ongoing plans to develop the sport in the US,” he said. “With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the US, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe that including crickets will add great value to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and will help us achieve our own vision for establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in this country.

