Football training report: August 9

Event location: Outside practice fields

Format: Shells

The time is right for Oregon’s 2020 five-star defensive recruits to make their presence felt collective for the defense of Oregon.

That process began last fall, when inside linebacker Noah Sewell tied for the Ducks team leader in tackles and was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. A year later, it looks like Sewell’s fellow five-star recruits from a year ago, linebacker Justin Flowe and corner back Dontae Manning , could be ready to join him in the lineup.

Of Isaac Slade Matautia after opting to transfer this off-season, the other inside linebacker job alongside Sewell opened up. Senior Dru Mathis is a contender to play there, but so is Flowe, largely lost to injury after a 2020 season.

Manning also has the chance to win a job this preseason. The Ducks have to replace the departed senior corner Deommodore Lenoir , and with DJ James Currently unavailable, Manning is getting reruns with the #1 defense.

Sewell is a year ahead of his five-star classmates. And after asserting his presence on the pitch in 2020, he looks set to do everything he can to make his voice heard on the field this fall. Sewell has become a noticeably more vocal presence during training.

“I think it’s part of just growing and maturing,” new UO Defense Coordinator Team DeRuyter said after Saturday’s practice. “As he plays more, guys see him as a leader.”

DeRuyter said the staff didn’t have to ask Sewell to be more vocal; that is a task he has taken upon himself. The challenge for him from coaches was to keep playing at a level that commands respect.

“He’s set a standard for himself that’s pretty high for everyone,” DeRuyter said.

That’s a standard Flowe and Manning aim to achieve this fall. They all had to contend with injuries that limited his playing time last fall, but they all came back on the field in the spring and they were two of the brightest defensive shiners in the Spring Game.

That was transferred to the start of the preseason camp last Friday.

“You’ve seen (Flowe) occasionally in our training sessions, the explosiveness he exudes, the fact that he can really break on a ball,” said DeRuyter. “And when he gets there, ear pads and balls tend to splash and go in different directions.”

Manning makes a similar impression.

“It’s nice to see Dontae jump in and get more reps,” DeRuyter said, “so you can really see the explosiveness of his cuts.”

Very little is known about Oregon’s game rotation this early in camp. But in the early days of August, Ducks’ 2020 five-stars seem poised to shine.

Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson

Practice highlights: Monday the Ducks were in shells for the first time, and the linemen were able to cut it loose a little more. One of the first position drills instructed defensive linemen to go up against double teams; it’s a thankless job for a defender, but after one rep by Keyon Ware-Hudson , teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux exclaimed, “that’s a victory for the defense!” The offense scored a tackle win a few reps later Jaylan Jeffers and tight ending Moliki Matavao together to put a linebacker on the turf.

In 1-on-1 pass-rush drills, Popo Aumavae supported the buzz he had created over the summer with two excellent reps, and Kristian Williams also came out for the defense. in violation, Logan Sagapolu and Jackson Powers Johnson did well in practice. Jay Butterfield had one of the best balls of the camp so far late in practice, a deep ball to Byron Cardwell . Later in a period when the attack was ordered to move the chains by gaining first-down yardage, Butterfield helped his unit do so with a few completions. Isaah Crocker .

Freshman Offensive Tackle Jaylan Jeffers

Other observations: Overall, the front seven for the No. 1 defense had a solid day, holding up well in run-game periods and getting pressurized Anthony Brown in transient situations. Of course, as the playbook continues to expand over the coming days, it will become increasingly difficult to anticipate what’s to come. While Manning gets plenty of reps with the No. 1 defense in the boundary corner, Trikweze Bridges saw some time there on monday too. The offensive line spent much of the day with… Ryan Walk waiting on the right with the ones and Powers-Johnson in the middle with the two. At some point, however, they traded places for a series.

