UP tennis ready for a new season | Archives

After a championship season in which only COVID-19 prevented progress into the state playoffs, the Union Pines women’s tennis team is looking to hone skills and compete for team and individual honors in the 2021 postseason.
Although the team is participating in a new conference with 4A Power Pinecrest, it seems to excel. With five returning starters, bolstered by the addition of three new players, it looks like 2021 is on track to be a flagship season at Union Pines.
The team will be without a permanent all-conference performer and three-time conference MVP River Britt, a three-time state qualifier, three-time conference singles champion and regional singles champion. Britt joined a leading list of 100 match winners with a career record of 115-9.
Also graduates are Samantha Allred and Eleanor Slyman. Both triple rosters to all conferences, they were multi-year regional qualifiers, with Slyman, 86-24, two-time conference doubles runner-up, and Allred, 78-20, two-time conference doubles champion. Like Britt, Allred was a state qualifier.
Senior McKayla Kirk, a 35-4 career player and a two-time regional qualifier, returns along with Becca Cameron, who was 8-1 in her first season and advanced to the regional tournament and was named all-conference. Sara Adams, 58-10, a third senior, all-conference and two-time conference doubles champion, a state qualifier coming out of a knee injury, hopes to join the lineup later in the season.
Kirk and Cameron will be joined by sophomore Lily Slyman, 4-4, and Tyne Ross, 11-1, both regional qualifiers and all-conference performers. Another sophomore, regional qualifier Abby Robertson, 10-1 as a freshman returns much better and should add depth to a team full of talent.
Three new players will complete the roster. Junior Ashlynn Gross will join freshmen Ceilidh Clendenin and Madelyn Ragsdale in search of experience and compete for game time in positions five and six.
Illness and injuries have plagued the team for the past year and remain a concern. Determining doubles arrangements will also be a priority. If the team stays healthy and the doubles chemistry develops, the girls will be pointed to an excellent season.
