Jalandhar: Bhangra, Gala Party Awaits Mithapur Hockey Stars: The Tribune India





Aakanksha N Bhardwaj Tribune News Service Jalandhar, August 9 “We will welcome our sons with bhangra.” For example, parents plan to receive the hockey heroes on Wednesday when they arrive in the village of Mithapur. The men’s hockey team landed in New Delhi today after winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Skipper Manpreet Singh’s mother, Manjit Kaur, is delighted to receive the team. The team was given a grand welcome as a huge stream of admirers cheered the players on. Skipper Manpreet Singh called Mother Manjit Kaur and told her he would go straight to the hotel because there was a huge crowd. “I was so proud to see admirers gather to catch a glimpse of the players,” she said. Manpreet, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh arrive from the village, where the families have planned a grand celebration upon their arrival. A communal feast will be held where the players will be welcomed to the village amid drum beats and dancing. An elaborate feast awaits them later. The parents first go to Amritsar to receive the players. An event is planned at the PAP to facilitate the players. In the evening they will reach Mithpaur and then the celebrations will begin. When asked if she had any special food planned for Manpreet, Manjit Kaur said, “I will prepare whatever he wants.” Varun’s family, on the other hand, has already decided on the menu. “There will be curry and paranthas. He has never been picky about food. But he loves it, so my wife will make his favorite food,” said his father Brahma Nand. Mandeep’s father Ravinder Singh said his son called him to ask if they would meet him at the airport. “Why not, we’re all ready,” I told him,” Ravinder said, adding that his relatives would reach the village in the morning.

