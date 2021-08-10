Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Cameron Thomas scores 17 in loss to Memphis





Cameron Thomas led the Brooklyn Nets by 17 points as they opened the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with a 91-84 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Thomas was Brooklyn’s top draft pick, selected 27th overall after leading the SEC in scoring as a freshman at LSU. My first pro game, Thomas said. I didn’t play in the G League like some of these guys or play in the pros. You know this is my first pro game so I just get a feel for everything came off the couch. So I just had to get a rhythm, get a flow for everything. Once I got a nice rhythm I felt like I was beautiful, you know, just basketball from then on. @24_camthomas pic.twitter.com/9LzDOW2y0s — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 9, 2021 The Nets chose a more experienced group to start the game, with both Thomas and No. 29 DayRon choosing Sharpe who had eight rebounds in 15 minutes coming off the bench. Alize Johnson and Reggie Perry, who were both with Brooklyn last season, were joined by NBA veterans Brandon Knight and Quinndary Weatherspoon in the starting lineup, plus unwritten rookie David Duke. Weatherspoon was second with 15 points, Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Perry took 12 boards. The Nets trailed 16 points in the second quarter but entered fourth at 61-59. Thomas scored 10 points in the fourth quarter with his three-pointer beating the shot clock buzzer to set the nets at 77-76 with 3:27 in the game before Memphis answered with an 8-0 run to take over however . I just want to come in and learn as much as I can so I can contribute right away, whether that’s right away or later in the season when my name is called, Thomas said. So I just want to learn from those guys and let them coach and teach me as much as possible so that I have the opportunity to contribute when my name is mentioned. So hopefully it’s at the beginning of the year, but when it’s later I just want to do my job to be ready.

