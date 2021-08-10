Who will leave ASU football next? And when?





NCAA studies have something in common with a doctor placing a marker on an appendage to track the growth of an infection. In both cases, the central question is how high will it go?” A reminder of that came Monday morning when Yahoo Sports broke the news that two more Arizona state assistant football coaches had been placed on administrative leave. Receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins joined former tight ends coach Adam Breneman as Sun Devil assistants who collected checks but didn’t work. All are embroiled in an investigation into alleged recruiting violations, including recruits visiting campus during a dead period imposed by the NCAA due to Covid-19. That means about a third of the field staff ASU had at the start of the summer are on the field no less than a month before the start of the season. Or at the office. That left coach Herm Edwards to explore his bench of coaches. Its depth is exhausted. Edwards has a meeting with reporters on Tuesday and will likely say he can’t say much about the review, the word he prefers to research. Al Edwards has said so far about the NCAA’s curiosity about how ASU does business that it hasn’t been a distraction for anyone, including its players. Coaches hate distraction, a trait usually revealed in the context of warning players to follow the rules. As Bruce Arians once told his Cardinals players, don’t get caught in Miami on a weekend off. In the case of ASU, the coaches are the distraction. And even the charismatic Edwards can’t successfully pitch the nothing-to-see approach to someone with brains and eyes. Not when they watch the training and see former graduate assistant Bobby Wade coaching receivers instead of Gill. And former analyst Juston Wood coaches tight ends instead of Breneman. And former adviser/special adviser Donnie Henderson works with defensive backs instead of Hawkins. There should be little faith from the Sun Devil believers that the investigation will stop here. Or take a break until the most promising ASU football season in years is over. The allegations are disturbing on several levels. The violations allegedly took place during a global pandemic and were committed by a program that played just four games as a result. If it turns out to be true, the stupidity, brutality and hypocrisy of the transgressions will be astonishing. the athletic has reported that ASU hid recruits in a suite during a game last fall, according to a source, and brought a recruit down the back stairs of the football offices to meet Edwards. Yahooreported that at least 30 athletes visited ASU during the dead period and that coaches routinely bumped into recruits in the back stairwell. Many tours took place at night, according to the story. like me wrote in JuneIf those allegations prove true, then Edwards, his staff and some higher up the org chart at ASU should be fired. The reaction of some Sun Devil followers at the time was: Oh, everyone did it. We just got caught. That is questionable. But if true, it means everyone else was much smarter at cheating than the Sun Devils, who reportedly left a trail of receipts, photos, and other evidence that an anonymous source sent to ASU’s compliance department. And I don’t know about you, but everyone who does it has never once worked for me. To think this ends with the departure of the three youngest coaches of the Sun Devils is ship. All three had very limited coaching experience, but were known as dynamic recruiters. They worked closely with head coach/defense coordinator/recruitment coordinator Antonio Pierce, who received all those titles from Edwards. It’s hard to imagine three young coaches going rogue, arranging for recruits to visit during a dead period without the approval of one or more supervisors. Pierce may have more titles than anyone in college football, and it’s fair to wonder if he’ll have them for much longer. ASU President Michael Crow is closely following the investigation and has made the decision to place the three coaches on administrative leave, in consultation with senior vice president and general counsel JoseCardenas. Those three coaches will not return, but I don’t think that will remove the infection within the football program. The question now is when, not if, others will follow. Reach Kent Somers at [email protected] follow him twitter @kentsomers. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

