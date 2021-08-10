Sports
Lady Tigers take over tennis opener Jackson | Sport
As one of the first sports to officially kick off the new school year, the Waverly Lady Tigers wasted little time capturing their first tennis win of 2021.
On Friday, August 6, Waverly opened at home with a 4-1 win over Jackson.
“This was a solid game from all our players tonight,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “Jackson is a good team. That was a quality gain!”
Senior Kayla Barker led the charge in No. 1 singles, beating Skylar Hatfield 6-2, 6-1. Barker has long honed her tennis skills, working since coach Matt Morrison since she took tennis lessons after fifth grade. He’s looking forward to seeing how Barker fare in her final high school season.
“Kayla has worked really hard this summer, adding new shots and strategies to her game, and she put them to good use tonight,” said Morrison. “She’s put a lot of time into it and deserves to go out with a bang on No. 1 singles this year. Kayla started varsity since she was a freshman, so she’s been recording a lot of matches. It shows.”
At number 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn lost to Natalie Malone 2-6, 5-7. On number 3 basehits, Blossom Smith defeated Ivy Coleman 6-1, 6-0.
“On the other hand, Blossom played her very first real game tonight and did a great job! She was a nice surprise this year when she came out,” said Morrison. “She is very coachable and has a lot of potential! It’s not every day that someone picks up a racket and immediately contributes as she has done so far!”
The doubles teams also recorded victories. The No. 1 crew of Greenlee Thacker and Sophie Thomas defeated Jillian Evans and Alex Bautista 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 in doubles, Maggie Harris and Maddy Davis defeated Josie Waugh and Mya Durmitt 6-3, 6-1.
“We have a lot of experience in doubles with Sophie, Greenlee, Maddy and Maggi Armstrong, and Maggie Harris. I feel like we have depth there this year, as most of these girls have at least a year of experience in varsity,” said Morrison, noting that it was a good overall game for the whole team.
Then the Lady Tigers go to Logan Elm on August 11.
