For companies, Tokyo Olympics bring winners and losers





The Tokyo Olympics boosted demand for some businesses, while others lost business opportunities due to the ban on spectators. Sporting goods retailer Alpen Co. benefited from the rising popularity of Olympic sports in which Japanese athletes performed well. The company more than doubled its skateboard inventory after Japanese athletes won gold medals in the sport at the Games. Alpen also recorded 30% to 50% growth over last year in sales of table tennis and badminton equipment, two sports in which Japanese athletes also won Olympic medals. “We want to identify and respond to demand early on,” Alps president Atsushi Mizuno said at a news conference last week. Sports equipment maker Mizuno Corp. saw sales of its Olympic items, such as T-shirts, more than quadruple since the Games opened. The sales volume of Super Dry from Asahi Breweries Ltd., the official beer of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, increased by about 30% at the end of July from a year earlier. The climb was apparently due to demand from people drinking while watching the Games at home. The sale of Asahi Super Dry beer from Asahi Breweries Ltd. rose 30% in July from a year earlier. | BLOOMBERG Hoshino Resorts Inc. will operate a “Ping Pong Hotel”, a 24-hour service that allows users to play table tennis at the facility in Tokyo’s Toshima district through September 5. It hopes to meet the demand for leisure activities during the summer holidays. Meanwhile, many companies were unable to capitalize on the Tokyo Games’ opportunities. A major hotel in Tokyo was initially nearly fully booked, but the ban on spectators at the Olympics led to many cancellations. “It’s disappointing, but it’s inevitable to prevent infections,” a PR official said on COVID-19. An aviation official said there were “not many expectations” for the Games. Public skepticism about holding the Olympics amid the pandemic prompted Toyota Motor Corp. to pull all TV commercials related to Tokyo Games. Sponsoring companies were hit by abrupt changes in how the Games would be held and scandal-induced layoffs of Olympic officials. “We received no consultation or explanation,” said a senior official at a sponsoring company. “We don’t want to be a sponsor anymore.” PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/08/10/business/corporate-business/olympics-business-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos