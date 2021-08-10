Watching Former Duck Payton Pritchard’s Summer League Debut





Payton Pritchard is coming off a rookie season with the Celtics where he saw their rotation improve and was an occasional starter. He averaged 7.7 points in nearly 20 minutes of action on 44% shooting, 41% from three and 88% from the free-throw line. Now he is participating in Summer League for the first time in preparation for another big role with the team. [Listen to the latest Talkin Ducks Podcast!] In his Summer League debut, Pritchard scored 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals on 7-for-18 shooting. The sophomore guard has never been afraid to shoot as he took 15 threes and all of his field goals came from the three-point line. Just shooting off the pick and roll, shooting in different ways, Pritchard said of the development after last season. Just add that. As the games go on, now just get in the paint. It’s the first race, so our wind wasn’t the same and things like that. There are always things to improve on. Pritchard’s experience is as vast as a four-year-old player coming from Oregon and has proven to be more than an ordinary young player. He’s a polished player who knows his part and can excel at it while doing a little bit of everything. It’s unusual for players to shoot so efficiently so early in their NBA career, and that’s what Pritchard has done. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Celtics knocked him out at some point during the Summer League and gave his minutes to someone else who could use the opportunity. Payton is a great competitor, he is a great player, said Celtics SL HC Joe Mazzulla. What we wanted from him was to just be himself and make the people around him better. I thought he did a good job of mastering the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/northwest/ducks/looking-former-duck-payton-pritchards-summer-league-debut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

