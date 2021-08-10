



Olympics-ICC prepares bid to record cricket in 2028 LA Games 08/10/2021 7:00 NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing a bid for the game’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the governing body said Tuesday. Cricket was last featured in the 1900 Paris Olympics and was rarely played in other multi-sport events, which many believe are vital to the game’s growth outside the Commonwealth countries. “Our sport is united behind this bid and we see the Olympics as part of the long-term future of cricket,” ICC President Greg Barclay said in a statement. “We have over a billion fans worldwide and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics.” Cricket’s 92% following comes from South Asia, where it is the dominant sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Barclay said including the game in the 2028 Games would be welcomed by the 30 million cricket fans in the United States. “We believe that cricket would be a great addition to the Olympics, but we know it will not be easy to secure our entry as there are so many other great sports out there looking to do the same,” said the New Zealander. “But we feel that now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics are.” The ICC has formed an Olympic working group chaired by England cricket director Ian Watmore. It also includes former PepsiCo Inc CEO Indra Nooyi and USA Cricket chief Parag Marathe. “With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the US, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe the inclusion of cricket will be of great value to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics …” said Marathe. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Shri Navaratnam) © Copyright Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved. The information in this news release may not be published, broadcast or otherwise distributed without the prior written consent of Reuters Ltd.



