Rafael Nadal drops out of top 3, Novak Djokovic, which ranking is Roger Federer, last

Is this the final death knell for tennis Big 3 as we knew it?

Rafael Nadal, along with fellow legend Roger Federer, have slipped off the podium in the men’s tennis world rankings, leaving Novak Djokovic high and mighty as the world’s No.

It is only the fourth time in Nadal’s career and the first since early 2017 that the 35-year-old Spaniard has fallen out of the top three since first arriving there in 2005.

Nadal, who like 40-year-old rival Federer has battled injuries of late, lost to Lloyd Harris in the round of 16 in Washington and found himself dropping one place to number 4 with Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas replacing him in third.

Daniil Medvedev is behind Djokovic at number 2, while Federer has slipped to ninth place as he battles season-threatening and potentially career-threatening ailments.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Umpire must stop Thompson! | 01:01

Federer withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics with a knee injury he was tending to after more than a year of rehabilitation following two surgeries in 2020.

His last Grand Slam entry resulted in a quarterfinal whitewash at Wimbledon, where he fell to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Federer’s status ahead of the US Open, which kicks off in 20 days, remains questionable.

Nadal has been dealing with patellar tendinitis in both knees since he was 21.

Knee problems kept him out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, and the disrupted build-up could cost the Spaniard a legitimate shot at a fifth US Open title.

It’s been a tough few months for me in terms of physical issues, Nadal told reporters at the Toronto event.

I know I’m not at my peak yet, but I think I’ve practiced better than what I played in Washington, so I’m excited to continue here and be able to play a little better than there.

Nadal takes it again on Thursday in the Toronto Round of 32.

There are also questions about Djokovic’s fitness en route to the US Open. He withdrew from the Olympic Mixed Doubles final after sustaining a shoulder injury in his three-set bronze medal loss to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The world No. 1 also withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters to take full care of his injury, meaning he will enter the US Open without a run-up event.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Rafael Nadal is at number 4 in the ranking. Source: Getty Images

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has earned a new career-high ranking.

Being in the rankings where I am tomorrow is huge motivation and a very good indication that I’ve done a great job so far, Tsitsipas said before his Rogers Cup clash against Ugo Humbert.

[I am] just overall blessed that I put in so much work to get to the top three, what [I would consider] a very special milestone.

That [Top 10 breakthrough] was a big dream of mine being fulfilled. The top three stands on its own, something completely different, Tsitsipas said.

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner, who won the tournament in Washington last weekend, topped the rankings as he jumped nine places to 15.

ATP RANKING

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,643 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,115 (+1) 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,315 (-1) 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,183 6 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6.915 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6.005 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5.533 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4.215 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3.625 11. Pablo Carreo (ESP) 3.260 12. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,205 13. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,118 14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,913 15. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,745 (+9) 16. Flix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,693 (-1) 17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,600 (+1) 18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,585 (-2) 19. David Goffin (BEL) 2,513 (+1) 20. Christian Garn (CHI) 2,475 (-1)