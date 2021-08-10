Nick Bryant joins Team USA Hockey

Duluth, Minnesota — Of course, under any successful athletic program, you have the coaches, the trainers, the players. one position you may not think of is the position of Nick Bryant, the director of hockey operations at UMD women’s hockey, Bryant has spent the past four seasons at UMD, this past season his final as he makes the jump to the national level.

Bryant has secured a tenure at USA Hockey as Operations and Event Manager for the Women’s National Team, ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the IIHF Women’s Worlds in just a week and a half.

“I really loved my time as a Bulldog, I just knew it probably wouldn’t be forever,” Bryant said. “But in the same breath, I never saw myself going away. It really helped me focus on the present and take in every experience I had at UMD and live in that moment.”

“If you need anything, ask him and he’ll bring it to you,” said junior-to-be forward Kylie Hanley. “He’s going to do such great things with the US, but we’re going to miss him very much.”

Bryant has been part of quite the UMD run for the past four seasons and was able to close out his tenure with a trip to the Frozen Four. He is excited to come back as a fan.

“I know I told Maura and the rest of the team when I let them know I was leaving. I don’t think I’ve ever watched my team’s game from the stands, so that’s going to be a very different perspective.” I’m excited to have that experience and now be a fan.”