ICC urges cricket inclusion in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ‘primary target’ | Cricket News







The ICC has been pushing for the inclusion of cricket for some time now and the bid will also have the support of the world’s richest board BCCI, as recently made clear by Secretary Jay Shah.

Fearing loss of its autonomy and interference from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the BCCI was not very enthusiastic about cricket’s participation in the Summer Games before, but now Shah has secured India’s participation in the world’s biggest sporting spectacle as the ICC succeeds in securing its participation. entry.

The ICC has also formed an Olympic working group that will work to make the game part of the Olympic Games from 2028.

“Our sport is united behind this bid and we see the Olympics as part of the long-term future of cricket. We have over a billion fans worldwide and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

“It is clear that cricket has a strong and passionate fan base, especially in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from, while there are also 30 million cricket fans in the US. The chance for those fans to see their heroes compete to get an Olympic medal is tantalizing.”

The game will return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998, with the introduction of women’s cricket in the 2022 Birmingham edition.

Barclay also congratulated the organizers of the recently concluded Tokyo Games, which were held in the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, on behalf of everyone at the ICC, I would like to congratulate the IOC, Tokyo 2020 and the people of Japan for organizing such an incredible Games in such difficult circumstances.

“We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympics, but we know it won’t be easy to secure our entry as there are so many other great sports out there looking to do the same.

“But we feel that now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be,” he said.

According to the Los Angeles Games website, the IOC will determine the main Olympic sports program for the 2028 edition in 2024.

“In 2024, the IOC will consider LA28’s proposal to include new Olympic sports in the 2028 Games. After Tokyo and Paris, Los Angeles will be only the third organizing committee to propose new sports,” it said.

England and

Also part of the group will be President of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the

“USA Cricket is pleased to support cricket’s bid for inclusion in the Olympics, the timing of which aligns perfectly with our ongoing plans to develop the sport in the US,” said Marathe.

“With so many passionate cricket fans and players already in the US, and a huge global audience and following for the sport around the world, we believe the inclusion of cricket will add great value to the Los Angeles Olympics and our will help achieve our own vision for establishing cricket as a mainstream sport in this country.”

