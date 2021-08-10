First Look at the UTSA Roadrunners

The Rebels head to Texas to dance with UTSA in non-conference play. Here’s our early preview of what you need to know about the Roadrunners.

A group of 5 team in attendance?

The UNLV rebels are capping off a rigorous football schedule outside of the conference by hitting the road one last time on Oct. 2 to take on the UTSA Roadrunners. tough test in itself thanks to one of the most experienced rosters anywhere in the country.

Venue: San Antonio, Texas

Mascot: rowdy

Conference: Big 12

2020 record: 7-5 (5-2 US Conference)

Head Coach: Jeff Traylor (second year; 7-5 overall). UTSA was long considered a promising program, but it wasn’t until last year that the Roadrunners looked like they’d turn a permanent corner to live up to that belief. The first year Traylor was in charge was UTSA’s first winning campaign since 2017 and they showed they could play strong against good opponents, losing by just one score each to UAB, BYU and Louisiana.

Now, heading into 2021, only Florida Atlantic is returning more production from the pandemic year within CUSA and expectations have been raised. They were chosen to finish second in the West division of the conference, but got a significant share of the votes in first place, so they are exactly the kind of emerging team that UNLV itself wants to be.

protagonists

RB sincere McCormick

If you’re looking for the best running back in the Group of 5, it would be hard to find a stronger case than the one McCormick has lined up for himself over the past two seasons. He stormed onto the scene as a true freshman, being named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year 2019, then put together an All-American season in 2020 as the Conference’s offensive player of the year with 1,467 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. on 249 attempts, chipping in with 20 receptions for 131 yards from the backfield, too.

S Rashad Wisdom

While his defensive stats aren’t quite as impressive as McCormick’s, don’t let that fool you into thinking Wisdom didn’t have as much of an impact on defense. He picked up four passes last fall, made the most in the conference and finished with 95 tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles, patrolling the center of the field and everyone in the country.

P Lucas Dean

Since this website values ​​elite specialists, we would fail to mention that Dean had a 2020 All-American caliber in special teams. He set the UTSA record by averaging a whopping 46 yards per punt, including 21 punts going 50 or more yards, and 27 of them landing within the 20-yard line. Anyone who can make that kind of difference when turning a field is worth looking out for.

WR Zakhari Franklin

A rising star in his own right, Franklin set a school record last fall with 694 receiving yards on 49 catches. He also scored seven touchdowns in just ten games, providing the Roadrunners with a first-class pass catcher who had even bigger things in store against unsuspecting defenses.

LB Charles Wiley

The only Roadrunner to be named a first-team preseason all-conference pick by Pro Football Focus is none other than Wiley, who arrived in San Antonio as a graduate transfer from Ole Miss and promptly became one of the Roadrunners’ most disruptive defenders. He led the team with ten tackles for a loss and threw in with two sacks to go along with 43 total tackles.

Overview:

insult

UTSA didn’t have many notable weaknesses this side of the ball last fall, but there’s no question that McCormick has put in a lot of hard work since the Roadrunners finished first in CUSA with 5.21 yards per carry, but only eighth by passer rating and sixth by completion percentage. They also protected quarterback Frank Harris quite well, allowing for a 5.7% layoff rate, although overall they are closer to a net of zero points per checker than any other team in the country by finishing only 62nd overall.

Could Harris be pushed for the runway? New Mexico state transfer Josh Adkins, a perennial starter for the Aggies, is sure put to work to cloud the situation, but whoever wins the job has a strong supporting cast around them. McCormick and senior running back Brendan Brady form a well above average backfield tandem, while Franklin and Joshua Cephus (58 catches, 547 yards, five TDs) make for a dynamic junior wide receiver duo.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Roadrunners are also returning 120 career starts to the offensive line, including senior left tackle Spencer Burford. 2021 will be Burford’s fourth year as a starter, but his first to protect Harris’ blind side full-time; he and senior center Ahofitu Maka, who were both second team at all conferences last year, will anchor a unit that could propel the attack to new heights.

Defense

Not many teams can boast of bringing all 11 starters back to a unit, but UTSA’s defense is deep and experienced and could easily improve on a bend-but-don’t-break performance that reached 5.62 yards per game and 2 .23 points per drive allowed. Wisdom, Wiley and linebacker Trevor Harmanson (73 tackles, nine TFLs, three passes defended) make for a strong defensive trio and they can be bolstered by a number of inbound transfers, such as safety Clifford Chattman (Texas A&M) and defensive lineman Brandon Brown (Tulane ). Should the Roadrunners claim the conference title, this defense will likely be the main reason.

UTSA probably won’t play at the same level as the state of Arizona or Iowa, but their experience on both sides of the ball makes this matchup look like another case of bad timing. UNLV should be able to wait a little longer for this, but a distorted offer does not seem likely.

UTSA 34, UNLV 16