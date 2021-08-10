Davis Cup returns to West Side Tennis Club in September





The old US Open ground will be buzzing again in September. The historic West Side Tennis Club, which hosted the US Championships and its modern successor, the US Open, from 1923-77, will host the Davis Cup for the first time since 1959, when South Africa plays Venezuela from September 18-19. . The event was moved from Venezuela during the pandemic for security reasons. The best-of-five match series will be played the weekend after the Open on a hard court in the 98-year-old horseshoe-shaped stadium, which last hosted New York’s Grand Slam event in 1977. The stadium last hosted the Davis Cup in 1959, when Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Neale Fraser led Australia to a 3-2 victory over an American team that included Alex Olmedo, Butch Buchholz and Barry McKay. South Africa’s top players in the ATP rankings include Kevin Anderson, the former US Open and Wimbledon finalist, who achieved a career-high ranking of number 5. Number 49 Lloyd Harris, who beat Rafael Nadal in Washington last week, and former Australian Open and Wimbledon doubles finalist Raven Klaasen, who is number 23 in doubles. Venezuela is led by Ricardo Rodriguez, the number 585. We couldn’t be happier to bring world-class tennis back to the West Side Tennis Club, one of the most historic venues in American sport, said Monika Jain, president of the West Side Tennis Club. While Forest Hills is most synonymous with the former home of the US Open, the West Side Tennis Club has also hosted many Davis Cup matches, Wightman Cup matches, and the Tournament of Champions men’s event for many years. We are excited to add another chapter to our illustrious tennis history with this South Africa vs Venezuela series. The last time a Davis Cup game was played in New York was in 1981, when the US faced Czechoslovakia in a quarter-final at the USTA National Tennis Center. Tickets for this year’s game are available through ForestHillsProTennis.com.

