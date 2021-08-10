13 best hairstyles that caught our eye from the Tokyo Olympics

Boasting 2 weeks of full-on athletic entertainment, the Olympics become the hotpot of melting cultures with players from about 206 countries flocking to the host city to give it their all for the coveted prizes. Aside from causing ripples with their talented display on the field, some athletes caught the eye with their eye-catching hairstyles that made quite an impression at the Tokyo Olympics.

Their eye-catching haircut, often dominated by the Olympics themselves, attracted many eyeballs and set both the heat and the style quotient at the quadrennial Games. From a full rainbow party to stylized hairstyles to sporting bold and vibrant shades, the hair became the showstopper of discussions at the Tokyo Olympics!

Now let’s get to the mane (sic!) matters: 1. Naomi Osaka – Tennis

Japan’s Naomi Osaka made her Olympic debut and decided to wear the colors of the Japanese national flag in her wavy hair. Already known as a style icon, the four-time Grand Slam champion came back from a mental health break with a bang and lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony, sporting braids that matched the colors of the national flag. For the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-year-old turned heads when she showed up in her red and white box braids and also sported a red and white scrunchie to keep her hair up in a ponytail. Osaka made a statement with this look and stole the spotlight whenever she took center stage at the Olympics, and her red and white braids were responsible for that. 2. Megan Rapinoe – Football

Megan Rapinoe, the star player of the U.S. women’s soccer team, is a global icon and for the Tokyo Olympics, the 36-year-old chose to shine bright on the pitch with a combination of warm pinks and purples on her hair. Rapinoe also wore this look at the World Cup and at the Games too, the soccer star decided to go for the ‘Rapinkoe’ – the shade she and her hair colorist have dubbed this warm mix of colors.

Rapinoe has always said that looking and feeling good is of the utmost importance for her to play well and that is why she does not shy away from being beautiful while doing her job on the field. “I always say, ‘Look good. Feel good. Play good.’ In that order. You have to have that for yourself,” Megan Rapinoe told me US Weekly is stylish on her hair color choices. 3. Stephanie Mawuli – Basketball

Team Japan really had their style game on point and Stephanie Mawuli’s looks are without a doubt one of the best the Tokyo Olympics have seen. The 22-year-old basketball star appeared in a braided ponytail in the colors of the Olympic rings and to add that extra oomph, the Olympic colors gradually fade and become really beautiful silver.

It’s the hair for us. These Olympians add a splash of color to the Games with a unique style. Stephanie Mawuli: Basketball

Ebrar Karakurt: Volleyball

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track & Field pic.twitter.com/jkoPb2Euhf Women’s only sports (@justwsports) August 2, 2021

4. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford – Athletics

Canadian middle-distance runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford won the hearts of the LGBTQ community with her rainbow choice of hair colors to proudly showcase her queer identity. DeBues-Stafford’s vibrant hair stood out at the Tokyo Olympics, including on the tracks during the 1500m race.

“Hair is such a beautiful method of self-expression,” the Olympian wrote on Instagram, “and with the freedom to explore different styles and bright colors, I feel like my completely authentic self.” 5. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – Athletics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has always made explosive choices with her hair colors, to the point that the gold and silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics runs a hair business in her home city. For the Tokyo Olympics, Shelly-Ann was a vision to witness as she sported an orange and yellow ombre hair that really stood out on the tracks and made quite the statement.

6. Leah Nugent – Athletics

Jamaica’s Leah Nugent, who competed in the 400m Women’s Hurdle, was another spectacle on the tracks of the Tokyo Olympics as she appeared with green locomotives in an untidy shape and wearing green lipstick to match. 7. Kenyan Volleyball Team

The Kenyans were a sight to behold from the opening ceremony itself – bringing the Maasai look with them. The Kenyan volleyball team decided to channel that same spirit and looked radiant at the Tokyo Olympics. While the men dyed their hair in the traditional red ocher associated with the Maasai tribe, the women chose to braid their hair in the colors of the Kenyan national flag.

8. Kiran Badloe – Surfing

Windsurfer Kiran Badloe’s stylized haircut became a talking point during the Tokyo Olympics. Badloe had an ultra-cool look and modified his haircut after taking inspiration from an anime character. As a tribute to Aang from the American animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender”, Badloe’s look was quite catchy and had a blue arrow pointing forward on his shaved head.

“I hope the spirit of this great warrior gives me the strength to sail well this week and use the wind in my [favour]. One day I dream of becoming a master of the wind myself, a real air bender,” Badloe said in his Instagram post. 9. Shaun Maswanganyi – Athletics

South African sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi absolutely loved his locks at the Tokyo Olympics and covered them up in style. 10. Romane Dicko – Judo

It was quite difficult to keep the eyes off France’s Romane Dicko with her hair braided in the colors of the French national flag in the +78kg women’s judo competitions at the Tokyo Olympics. 11. Raven Saunders – Shot Put

The silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, America’s Raven Saunders, is an iconic figure and has an inspiring story. Resonating with the Hulk from the Marvel comics, Saunders finds him as her alter ego and wore a face mask inspired by the character. Apart from that, Saunders also got people talking about her striking haircut.

When Saunders received her silver on stage, she raised her arms in a sign of the cross as a sign. Because he was black and gay and struggled with depression, the cross was supposed to “represent the crossroads from where all the oppressed people meet”. 12. Amya Clarke – Athletics

Amya Clarke, of Saint Kitts and Nevis, who turned up the heat of Tokyo, appeared in locks dyed in a hot pink hue as she competed in the 100m dash. 13. Mria Fazekas – Table tennis