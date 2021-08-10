No. 6 Duke Welcomes Georgia For Exhibition Tuesday





DURHAM With the regular season opener in just over a week to go, the 2021 Duke women’s soccer team will get its first taste of action when it welcomes Georgia to Koskinen Stadium for an exhibition game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MUST KNOW The upcoming campaign marks the 34th season in program history and the 21st in Durham for head coach Robbie Church , where he won 256 games and led the Blue Devils to three NCAA College Cup appearances.

Duke last played in the NCAA Quarterfinals in Cary, NC, on May 9, with just 93 days between the end of the 2020-21 season and the first exhibition of the 2021 campaign.

The Blue Devils set a 12-5-4 record in an unprecedented season with the first spring games in program history. Duke advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for the seventh time in the past 10 years, becoming one of only three national programs to do so.

Duke returns 20 letter winners and nine starters from last season’s team. Each of the three team captains — Tess Boade , Caitlin Cosme and Lily Nabet — use their additional year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enrolled in graduate school at Duke.

Other returnees include junior Sophie Jones , who became the 15th United Soccer Coaches All-American in program history in 2020-21, and senior Delaney Graham , who earned All-Atlantic Region honors and was named CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Duke welcomes four highly regarded freshmen and two transfers — Baleigh Bruster , Michelle Cooper , Dieynaba Ndaw , Kelly Wilson , Maddie Nielsen (Minnesota) and Bria Schrotenboer (Michigan State).

The Blue Devils placed sixth in United Soccer Coaches' preseason survey, marking the sixth straight year that Duke will open the season listed among the top 12 teams nationally. DUKE VS. GEORGIA The Blue Devils and Bulldogs have met seven times, with Duke holding a 5-2-0 lead in the all-time series.

The Blue Devils have won each of their last five encounters, the last being a 3-1 victory in the second round of the NCAA tournament on November 18, 2011.

Duke faces Georgia 3-1-0 at Koskinen Stadium.

The Blue Devils are all-time 36-19-8 against SEC opponents. A TRUSTED FACE Former Duke associate head coach Billy Lesesne enters his seventh season as the head coach of the Georgia women’s football team.

Lesesne spent 14 seasons at Durham – three as an assistant and 11 as an assistant head coach – and they all came under Robbie Church . He was the 2011 United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA title game.

. He was the 2011 United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region Assistant Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to the NCAA title game.

In six seasons, he led the Bulldogs to a 32-58-16 record. Lesesne hasn’t met Duke since he took over the Georgia program. EXPLORE THE BULLDOGS Georgia went 5-7-3 in 2020-21 with five defeats as one-goal decisions.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a pair of wins over ACC teams — a 4-1 win against Wake Forest on April 3 and a 1-0 win over NC State on April 11.

Graduate student Mollie Belisle returns for an extra season after leading Georgia by 14 points (six goals, two assists) in 2020-21.

Senior goalkeeper Emory Wegener started 13 games last season and made 53 saves with three shutouts. STRONG SLATE In addition to playing in the perennially dominant ACC, Duke’s 2021 schedule features several non-conference powerhouses.

The sixth-ranked Blue Devils will face seven teams listed in United Soccer Coaches’ preseason survey, three of which will be in August.

Three of Duke’s ranked matchups will be on the way — #2 North Carolina (September 17), #4 Virginia (September 23) and #18 Vanderbilt (August 29).

Duke’s home games against ranked teams include No. 1 Florida State (October 24), No. 13 Arkansas (August 19), No. 19 Washington (August 22) and No. 24 Stanford (September 2). For more information on Duke women’s football, follow the Blue Devils Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching for ‘DukeWSOC.’ #Good week

