Abbeville ups the ante in 2021 – Crescent City Sports

In 2020, Abbeville had a season full of highs and lows. The Wildcats finished the regular season with a record of 3-4 to earn a playoff spot, but were immediately bounced out of the postseason in the first round by St. James, 43-10.

The loss marked a disappointing end to the career of Jaiden OBrien, a three-year starter for Abbeville at quarterback. Losing him will be a blow to attack in 2021, but head coach Roderick Moy is more than confident this year’s team will build on the experience they gained last year.

We seem to have improved a lot just because of getting a full summer of installation and a much improved coaching staff, Moy said.

In Moys’ first year as Abbeville head coach, the team was respectable in a very difficult district. After the usual conditions of last season due to the global pandemic, teams across the state are now returning to a somewhat normal outdoor season.

Because we can get a full summer of 7-on-7 work, teaching and face-to-face with these kids, we’re really excited about this senior class because we know it’s the class we want to build notes, Moy notes.

One senior who made a big impact last year was Blake Saddler (510, 160), who last year carried the ball 119 times for 765 yards and nine touchdowns for the Wildcats. He’ll likely face a similar workload, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get more touches as a result of Abbeville’s run-first mentality.

Junior tight end Nalen St. Julien (60, 185) led the Wildcats last year with 152 yards and a touchdown. He gives their attack a weapon through the air that will keep the defense humble and not allow them to focus solely on defending the run.

If we can throw the ball at a high level this year, I know we will be able to run the ball, Moy explained. If we are able to balance it would be a scary football team. Despite the success the Wildcats had on the ground last season, Moy and his company are looking to add more dimensions to their attack.

Another senior who will make a big impact this year is cornerback McKinsey Nicholas (60, 160), who had three interceptions last season. Last year he had 112 return yards on his interceptions without reaching the end zone, but Nicholas is so hard to get to the ground once he has the ball in his hands.

I think we have one of the best corners in the state, in McKinsey Nicholas. His ability to close off one side of the field allows us to do so many things on defense.

Abbeville will also rely on linebacker Jason Alvarez (58, 145), last season’s leading tackler who racked up 54 stops and three sacks. He is expected to have similar, if not better, numbers this year.

The Wildcats kick off their 2021 season with a trip to Natchitoches to play St. Marys in week one. Next week will be a home game with the Central Catholic Eagles coming to town. The Vermilion Catholic Eagles then come to visit for the big bragging rights battle in Abbeville.

Week four is the first of three straight road races for the Wildcats, starting with Northside in Lafayette, followed by a trek to take on the Tigers of Opelousas Senior High and then the first district game of the year for AHS in St. Martinville. , who won the last year matchup 24-13.

The following Friday, Abbeville will be back at their home ground to take on the Crowley Gents. The Wildcats were the winners of last year’s affair in comfort, 46-12. In Week 8, Abbeville hosts the Rayville Hornets for their sixth non-district game of the year.

The penultimate game of the regular season for the Wildcats will be a road race with the Kaplan Pirates. Last season’s matchup was won by the Pirates when they defeated Abbeville by two scores, 30-20, to win the coveted Russo Trophy. Kaplan has held the trophy for the past 16 years, so the emphasis and ultimately taking home the Russo will be remarkable at AHS.

The final game of the regular season for the Wildcats will be another district opponent, the Erath Bobcats, in Abbeville.

I think it’s hard, I think it will prepare us for our ultimate goal of winning play-off games. We have a feeling that the three games we play coming out of the gate will be significant. I believe one of those three teams will be in the Dome, Moy said. These early tests will either propel the Wildcats to further success or hinder their post-season campaign, but one thing is certain: Moy’s team will be battle tested in week four.

It’s all about winning play-off games, hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to host a play-off game and then win it wherever it is.

Moy has high hopes and ambitions for his squad, which may depend on a quick start at the start of the year to be in position for a playoff run.

A lot of people make the play-offs, but if you win play-off games from where we were, that’s a big step in the right direction and that’s the football team we want to be.

It’s an achievement to make it into the postseason, but simply making it won’t satisfy Abbeville this time around. How a team performs in the postseason is the yardstick by which Moy judges successful teams, and how he judges his own teams.

Winning our two rivalry games and bringing some pride back to this side of the river along with the Russo Trophy. Then win a play-off match. If we succeed in that, I think it will certainly be a successful season.

The goals are ambitious but necessary to build a sustainable winning culture in Abbeville for future teams. It can start with winning the matches they have circled on the calendar in 2021.

Click here for more previews of CCS Prep Football teams (including archives of past season previews).