Sports
Rangers tennis tries to sort lineup
Photo by Corey Stolzenbach/The Herald
Forest Park boy tennis tries to work out some kinks with its lineup, but sophomore Carter Fleck plays an integral part.
By COREY STOLZENBACH
[email protected]
FERDINAND Forest Park’s boys tennis coach has announced that his team is rebuilding. It was hard for their program to lose No. 1 singles Nathan Jarboe and No. 2 singles player Wes Stout upon graduation, but he expects a good year from his doubles teams.
I think we would be strong in both doubles positions, said Blessinger. Last year’s conference was filled with one double, so (sophomore) Carter (Fleck) and (junior) Bryson (Partenheimer) got some really good doubles and held their own. And I think they’re taking a step forward this year.
The question is, however, whether they will be paired up again, or whether they will be in a different part of the lineup. The Rangers have no seniors, and one person Blessinger named as a No. 1 singles candidate was junior Landen Marks, who played in the No. 3 singles last year.
Blessinger ruled out having Marks at No. 1 or No. 1 doubles, perhaps a mixture of the two. He feels Marks is up to the task, but said it was also a matter for Marks to decide which one he likes best.
He envisioned Nathan Jarboe’s work and preparation, he said. And he knows what it takes. I think he’s kind of looking at that challenge of what he wants to take on.
If Marks played doubles, Fleck would most likely be playing No. 2 doubles, giving the Rangers a formidable doubles combination. Sophomore Kris Fuhrman won’t be back as he’s focusing on when wrestling season comes, but Blessinger said Furhman is welcome to change his mind.
Junior Conner Tretter played second place in doubles with Fuhrman last year. He talked about the chemistry between Partenheimer and Marks from playing sports together over the years, although Partenheimer has a good chemistry with Fleck.
And if necessary, Fleck can play singles. Blessinger noted that the Rangers may be young when it comes to singles. They will experiment with all kinds of setups early in the season before choosing one later.
If Landen falls and plays a doubles, Carters will have to play a few singles matches for me and vice versa, Blessinger said.
Blessinger also ranks high on his four freshmen: Brock Schuler, Elijah Brosmer, Aiden Nord and Korbyn Persohn.
I’m not so sure that one of them might not get a taste of a singles before the seasons are over, he said.
He already raved about all four as good players, and although they are not perfect, he praised them as very strong ball strikers. Blessinger noted that these four freshmen aren’t going to beat themselves, they’re making sure their opponents beat them. There is a chance that one of them will play on number 1 singles, but a freshman on number 2 singles, and especially number 3 singles, is a chance.
There will also be another dynamic that the Rangers look forward to for points this year. Forest Park relied on Jarboe, Stout and Marks to take team wins last year because the Rangers were not that experienced in doubles.
Oddly enough, I think we’re completely turning around this year, Blessinger said. We were going to look at producing two points in doubles in most matches, and then we had to find a point in singles.
The team season opens August 17 in Loogootee.
