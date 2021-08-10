Sports
Lake Country Faces: Brent Norman has Pine River history in his family
“It was kind of a deterrent,” Norman said. “I saw how much time, sweat and tears he put into it. But he still loved this community and I think it takes people who care about being on these kinds of committees.”
Norman admits it wasn’t necessarily his idea to join the council when former member Tammy Erickson (formerly Hansen) resigned her council seat in June.
“There were three people who repeatedly pestered me to get on the council,” Norman said, referring to his now fellow councillors.
He is delighted to be part of the city’s growth now that he has been appointed to the seat despite all that.
“The city is a good place to serve,” Norman said. “It puts me on a lot of different committees. Right now, our focus is on parks. Once the new bridge is built and we’re going to make that rock riffle dam, we’re going to really work around the river to create parks.
“I’d love to see something nice for the community, like new playgrounds and a nice swimming area for families and just a place for families and people to hang out somewhere safe, bright and welcoming. I think I’ll be in the parks and rec committee, it’s just exciting to see those dreams come true.”
Norman is a local, born and raised with three siblings – half boys, half girls. His father owns Pine River Carpet, a long-established business in the city where he worked from age 12.
The love for the outdoors and the water was instilled in him at a young age. His family spent as much time as possible on the water, tubing, fishing, and swimming. In the winter they snowmobiled. Perhaps that’s just one of the reasons he likes the city’s efforts to expand its park space so much.
After high school, Norman attended Vennard College in Iowa, where he earned a degree in business management and youth ministry.
In Iowa he met his wife Sarah.
“She lived in the same town as my university,” Norman said. “We got to know each other through mutual friends.”
They moved to Backus together in 2003 to start a family, but have since moved back to Pine River, where they are restoring a 1917 Craftsman-style home. They have three children together, all teenagers. They all enjoy spending time playing games such as pool, table tennis and darts.
When they returned, Norman went to work for another relative – his uncle, the mayor – who owned Northland Steam Cleaners. In January, he and Sarah bought the company from Sabas and have run it as a family ever since.
“My dad started it in the late ’70s and my uncle bought it from him in the early ’80s,” Norman said. “To have it back in the immediate family is really neat. Jim has done a great job building that business.”
Norman is delighted to own a Pine River company, just as he was delighted to join the board, both of which apparently run in his veins.
Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the weekly Pineandlakes Echo Journal in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He can be reached at 218-855-5853 or [email protected]
