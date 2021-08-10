Taking on the Challenge – Ole Miss Athletics

The past year brought its challenges, obstacles and uncertainty, but Ole Miss Athletics seized the opportunity in a season of historic success. The 2020-21 academic year was collectively the best in Rebel history as Ole Miss achieved his highest ever finish at number 22 in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings. Ole Miss’s donor base followed, generating $22.7 million in cash for the fiscal year, including Vaught Society’s second-highest figure in history.

“Our student-athletes have accomplished more this year in terms of play than at any time in Ole Miss history,” said Keith Carter , Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, “From our Women’s National Golf Championship through all of our teams, we couldn’t be more proud of what the Rebels did in 2020-21. As excited as we are about what our student athletes have accomplished, we are most proud of the way they have done it, by maintaining a positive attitude and staying resilient in unusual and challenging circumstances.Now that we are back to normal and welcoming more fans to our campus, we can’t wait to see what this group can achieve in 2021-22.”

All but one of the Ole Miss teams qualified for post-season play, culminating in the NCAA women’s golf squad crowned champions. Led by National Coach of the Year Kory Henkes and a pair of All-Americans in Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann, Ole Miss claimed the school’s first-team national title in a women’s sport and the first outright national title in school history. The championship comes just over a year after the completion of the Tosh Family Short Course, which gave the program one of the premier practice resources in college golf.

The rifle program also achieved unprecedented success, achieving the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking and the highest-ever finish in the NCAA Rifle Championship in third place. Marsha Beasley was also named National Coach of the Year, along with National Assistant Coach of the Year JP Lucas. The rifle campaign included an NCAA record 2,361 in smallbore, a program record in air rifle and total score, and individually a perfect 600 in air rifle shot by freshman Lea Horvath.

The baseball team also achieved a No. 1 ranking for the first time in the program’s history. Swayze Field hosted an NCAA Regional for the 10th time, a home win for Ole Miss who sent Mike Bianco ‘s squad to the Super Regionals for the seventh time. Doug Nikhazy led the way for a group that earned numerous post-season accolades and worked their way to unanimous First Team All-American status. As new rebel baseball legends were born in 2021, one of the greatest athletes in Ole Miss history, baseball and basketball star Don Kessinger, was honored with a jersey retirement at Swayze Field.

It was also more sustained success for the track/cross country teams, which was highlighted by the program records held in the USTFCCCA program of the year standings. The Rebel men finished third and the women seventh in a team honor that recognizes strength in the combined outdoor, indoor and cross-country seasons. Ole Miss is one of only three programs in the country where both the men’s and women’s teams are among the best of the year. Those powerhouses will soon be enjoying one of the best facilities in the country. Construction is currently underway on the new Ole Miss athletics and field locker rooms, which are expected to be completed in January 2022.

The Rebel basketball programs just missed the NCAA tournament, each earning bids for the National Invitational Tournament. The excitement surrounding both programs is high, including an impressive turnaround that saw the women’s team rise in the SEC standings and gain national attention. Ole Miss also took the time this year to acknowledge a huge success with the unveiling of the Coolidge Ball statue, honoring one of the university’s most important African-American pioneers. Support for both basketball programs is as strong as ever, highlighted by the naming of the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, a facility that formed the cornerstone of the recently completed Forward together campaign.

The outstanding academic year 2020-21 was fueled early by an impressive year one of the Lane Kiffin era for the Rebel football program. Ole Miss had one of college football’s most explosive squads, leading the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense. After an Outback Bowl win over a top-10 enemy in Indiana, the Rebels will enter the 2021 season as one of the most talked about teams in the country.

Ole Miss Athletics also continued to succeed in class, equaling the department record for the highest APR score with the latest multi-year average of 991 and the one-year average of 989 from the 2019-20 report. In the NCAA’s previously publicly released data for 2018-19 (released in 2020), Ole Miss was eight points higher than the national average of 983, while the football program was number 3 in the nation at 997. Nine other programs placed a perfect 1000 APR score, and six rebel teams tied or led the SEC in their respective sports.

“The past year has been challenging for everyone, but it has been truly remarkable to see the reactions from Ole Miss Athletics’ friends and family,” he said. Fowler Staines , Ole Miss Athletics Foundation CEO. “We thank our generous donors for their unwavering, selfless support, which has continued to pave the way to success for our student athletes. With great momentum, we look forward to supporting our rebels on a new level with the resources to succeed and bring more championships back to Oxford.”

After a stellar year, the focus is now on future goals, as well as projects and facility improvements that will see Ole Miss compete for national and SEC titles for years to come. As improvements continue across campus, the Rebels are excited to defend their titles and reach new heights as students return to Oxford for the 2021-22 academic year.