ICC to make formal bid for cricket’s inclusion in 2028 Olympics





Cricket fans around the world are waiting to see their favorite cricketers and their national team play in the Olympics. Their wish may come true at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally begun proceedings.ss for cricket recording. ICC chairman Greg Barclay also issued a statement on the matter. Team sports such as football, volleyball and hockey have been part of the Olympics for a long time. But cricket was last among the Olympic events in 1900. Only two teams took part, including Great Britain and host France. Since then, cricket has never been on their program again. Advertisement The International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun the process for the inclusion of crickets at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with the creation of a working group that will prepare a bid on its behalf. The ICC Olympic Working Group will be led by Ian Watmore, Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. He will be joined by ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, President of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram, and President of USA Cricket Parag Marathe. We see the Olympics as part of the long-term future of crickets: ICC President Greg Barclay ICC President Greg Barclay congratulated the IOC on successfully hosting the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games amid the pandemic. Barclay further focused on the Olympics and said he would like to see cricket during the games. He states that cricket has more than a billion fans around the world who want to see their stars in action at the Olympics. Our sport is united behind this bid and we see the Olympics as part of the long-term future of crickets. We have over a billion fans worldwide and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics." he said. It is clear that cricket has a strong and passionate fan base, especially in South Asia where 92% of our fans come from. There are also 30 million cricket fans in the US. The chance for those fans to see their heroes compete for an Olympic medal is tempting," he added. But Barclays admits the path won't be easy. Cricket will compete with other events to ensure entry. But he is convinced that cricket and the Olympics will have a great partnership in the future.

