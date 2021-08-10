SMSU FOOTBALL: Back to work | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — Southwest Minnesota State University opened its 53rd season of college football last weekend with more than 125 players signing up for fall camp led by 12-year-old head coach Cory Sauter. The team held several team meetings over the weekend before hitting the field for the first time on Monday. The Mustangs will practice daily at various times for the first two weeks of camp before rehearsing regularly at 4 p.m. once classes begin on Monday, August 23. The 2021 team is getting a new look on both sides of the ball with just one returning starter on offense and four in defense from the 2019 squad that finished 3-8 overall, 1-6 NSIC South. The lone forward on offense is Brad Gould, sophomore right tackle, who started the last nine games in 2019. Senior transfer, Andrew Haidet, will be a leading candidate to start as quarterback after transferring from Northern Illinois in the spring of 2021. senior quarterback, Steven Nava, returns after playing in two games in 2019 with one start, combined to complete 24 of 39 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the two games. Sophomore running back, Duce Reynolds, is the team’s top returning rusher of 2019. He scored four touchdowns and rushed for 405 yards on 93 attempts in 11 games. He amassed 100 yards on 20 carries versus Bemidji State and also scored a touchdown to finish with 92 yards on 21 carries in Upper Iowa. In defense, SMSU is returning its leading 2019 tackler in All-NSIC South first team honoree, junior linebacker Onte Burns. He led the NSIC with 108 tackles and also recorded 5.5 tackles for losses and had one interception. Also back is senior linebacker, Gage Roberson, who amassed 69 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss in 2019. Senior linebacker, Adihia Bell, is another returning starter who racked up a team-high nine tackles for loss and led the team by four to fail. Senior cornerback, Marshawn Reese, started all 11 games in 2019, finishing with two interceptions for the team-high and four passes. SMSU opens the season on Thursday, September 2, and hosts MSU Moorhead with a 7 p.m. kick-off at the Schwan Regional Event Center. — Content courtesy from SMSU Athletic communication Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

