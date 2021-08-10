Daily News Girls Tennis All Stars 2021 Spring

At the forefront of her teams to take the first-ever Division 3 state championship win, Hailey led her team to an undefeated 19-0 record this spring. because she was in eighth grade after missing her freshman year due to concerns about COVID-19. Hailey compiled a career record of 89-5, all on first singles. A three-year captain, who was ranked fifth best 18U by USTA New England, plays Division Itennis at Bradley University.

This sophomore made quite an impression this season as she earned Algonquin’s No. 1 singles spot in her rookie campaign. Beauchesne competed against the best and most experienced players in each school, going 3-9 on the season in the first singles. Elly was an absolute joy to work with, said Algonquin coach Julie Doyle. She radiated team spirit and was a great support to all the other players on the team. She is a fantastic athlete and a great student.

Claire Caffrey

Dover-Sherborn

This sophomore played first singles for a Dover-Sherborn team that went 13-2 and advanced to the quarter-finals of Division 2 South. This southpaw was named Rookie of the Year and was named Tri-Valley League All-Star. Caffrey is a busy bee at school as she participates in five clubs and volunteers for ACEing Autism. For a freshman on the high school team to play No. 1 singles was very valuable to us, said Dover-Sherborn coach Karen Raymond. I think she got more confident as the season went on.

Haley Genta

Wellesley

This three-time captain is a two-time Bay State Conference All-Star and two-time Daily News All-Star, and was a state champion in the first doubles in 2019. This spring, she transitioned to the first singles and over the last two seasons has helped the Raiders to two South Sectional titles with a 38-4 record. Genta also played football at Wellesley and will attend Wake Forest University this fall. She has been a great leader on and off the field for the past four years, said Wellesley coach Rob Miller.

Olivia Gubbay

Wellesley

This senior captain wasn’t even a starter at the start of the season, but earned her way to eight games in the No. 1 double this season and never gave up. Gubbay set a perfect record of 13-0 all spring and was named Bay State Conference All-Star and voted the team’s Most Improved Player. Gubbay also played basketball for the Raiders and was her class valedictorian. She will attend the University of Virginia in the fall.

Allison Jeter

Natic

This junior football star also stood out on the tennis court this spring and did so with a familiar face. Jeter was named a Bay State Conference All-Star along with first doubles partner and soccer teammate Kelly Pease in her first tennis season as a duo went 13-1 in first double. Jeter also plays basketball and was named a Bay State Conference All-Star for football as a goalkeeper for the Redhawks. Jeter plays club football for NEFC and plans to continue her football career at the collegiate level.

Watch McLaren

Westborough

This sophomore made a big splash in her rookie season playing second singles for a Rangers team that went 11-3 and made a section championship. McLaren went 10-1 at number 2 singles and was named a Midland-Wachusett League All-Star. The sophomores also earned the teams Heart and Hustle Award. Mira plays with calm determination, said Westborough coach Scott Henderson. She is a very stable player who is both coachable and a capable problem solver when coaching is not available.

Shruthi Nelluric

Westborough

Not only did this junior have a perfect season in the first singles, but she didn’t drop a single set all spring, as she helped Westborough to a sectional title appearance. Nelluriwas was named a Midland-Wachusett League All-Star for a second time and also a Daily News All-Star in 2019. Nelluri also competes in the shot put and hurdles for indoor athletics. The soon-to-be senior hopes to play Division III tennis in college, where she plans to study computer science.

Kelly Pease

Natic

This senior captain was a Bay State Conference All-Star and set a 12-1 record in first doubles this season with fellow All-Star and doubles partner Allison Jeter. The three-time Bay State Conference All-Star also played football for the Redhawks, where she was a senior captain and named to the All-New England senior. Pease, who broke her ankle while playing soccer earlier this year, is continuing her soccer career at UMass Amherst.

Molly Plenge

Wellesley

This sophomore teamed with fellow Daily News All-Star Olivia Gubbay in the Raiders’ first doubles in her first year on the tennis team. A two-sport athlete, Plenge was the only sophomore in the starting lineup and also plays football. She was named Bay State Conference All-Star this season after going unbeaten in doubles. Plenge also has an older sister, Lucy, who was team captain and MVP this season. (Molly) is extremely coachable, said Wellesley coach Rob Miller. She has a lot of anticipation and communicates well in court. She competes extremely well in pressure situations.

Katie Solowey

Lincoln-Sudbury

This senior captain played No. 1 singles for the Warriors this season and was named a Dual County League All-Star. The four-year-old varsity player is known as the hype person of the team. As a freshman, Solowey was the No. 2 singles player and was the No. 3 singles player as a sophomore before claiming the No. 1 singles spot as a senior. Solowey is also a talented singer, having performed in chamber singers and was a member of the choir. Solowey starts playing tennis at Hamilton College and is undecided on a major.

Maya Storm

Hopkinton

This senior set a 9-5 record in first singles when she helped Hopkinton to a 13-2 record and a Division 1 South Championship appearance. The three-time Tri-Valley League All-Star has also played clarinet in band and is a member of Relay for Life. Storm, a two-time Daily News All-Star for tennis, will attend the University of Michigan next fall, where she will study health sciences and hopes to play club tennis.