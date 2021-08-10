The goal was to inspire women, we created a legacy: Women’s Hockey Coach Marijne | Olympics

Indian women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has said India will forever remain in his heart as the Dutch master tactician leaves the team at a record high. The Indian women’s hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. With that loss, the team finished fourth, but it was a lion-hearted performance by the girls.

“Yes, I think the girls did a great job. It’s the first time in 41 years that we’ve made it to the semi-finals. And if you compare it to the Olympics in Rio, it’s a big difference. The conditioning side and the mental side they made a huge step. They took ownership and responsibility, so a lot of good things happened and it’s really great as a coach that you see it in a tournament and it leads to results,” Sjoerd Marijne told ANI.

“We didn’t win bronze and I already said it, but we won something bigger. When I see posts on my social media or get an email, how proud are they and the girls have achieved that, that’s a great thing .”

Speaking of the famous win against Australia in the quarter-finals, the coach said: “We did very well against Australia. They had more of the ball than we did, but that’s not the problem. The problem with the other games we didn’t win was that we only had one PC.”

Marijne also backed Rani Rampal for backing fellow teammate Vandana Katariya. Vandana Katariya’s family faced casteist remarks after the team’s loss to Argentina in the semi-finals. He said: “First of all, we didn’t look at social media. But the way captain Rani Rampal reacted says it all and I think that’s leadership. We all work for one cause and I think Rani did a good job.”

He shed some light on his retirement announcement, saying, “If you read my website, I already announced that on September 7, 2020 [retirement]. This was always a plan because I just wanted to get back to my family. I am overwhelmed by all the responses. Of course it’s nice that people send the message ‘please stay’ but there is also such a thing as family. My wife and kids haven’t seen me very often in the past four and a half years and that’s the only reason. I feel like I’m leaving the team in a better way than I came in and that makes me proud. I think that’s a perfect moment for me and in the future you don’t know what’s going to happen. I will continue to follow both Indian teams because I am also proud of the men’s team. India is now in my heart.”

“I think hockey is back in India. People are proud. There’s nothing bigger than making people proud and that’s what I said to the girls. Our big goal was never to win a medal. The big goal was women “Inspire and empower women better. We’ve created a legacy. Now more people will follow hockey, more girls and boys — so the talent will be greater.”

Speaking about his fun chat with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and potential Chak De India part 2, Sjoerd said: “Yes it was a joke between us and yes it was fun. It would be nice if Chak de India 2 is coming but it’s not up to me.”

“I personally wrote a book and I was almost done and the last chapter is the Olympics on this four and a half years, what’s happening to the team and I want to show people what’s really happening. What struggles girls had and what struggles I had and anyone can learn from it.”