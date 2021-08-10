Sports
The goal was to inspire women, we created a legacy: Women’s Hockey Coach Marijne | Olympics
Indian women’s hockey team head coach Sjoerd Marijne has said India will forever remain in his heart as the Dutch master tactician leaves the team at a record high. The Indian women’s hockey team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. With that loss, the team finished fourth, but it was a lion-hearted performance by the girls.
“Yes, I think the girls did a great job. It’s the first time in 41 years that we’ve made it to the semi-finals. And if you compare it to the Olympics in Rio, it’s a big difference. The conditioning side and the mental side they made a huge step. They took ownership and responsibility, so a lot of good things happened and it’s really great as a coach that you see it in a tournament and it leads to results,” Sjoerd Marijne told ANI.
ALSO READ| Lived through the start of a leap for gender equality in sport
“We didn’t win bronze and I already said it, but we won something bigger. When I see posts on my social media or get an email, how proud are they and the girls have achieved that, that’s a great thing .”
Speaking of the famous win against Australia in the quarter-finals, the coach said: “We did very well against Australia. They had more of the ball than we did, but that’s not the problem. The problem with the other games we didn’t win was that we only had one PC.”
Marijne also backed Rani Rampal for backing fellow teammate Vandana Katariya. Vandana Katariya’s family faced casteist remarks after the team’s loss to Argentina in the semi-finals. He said: “First of all, we didn’t look at social media. But the way captain Rani Rampal reacted says it all and I think that’s leadership. We all work for one cause and I think Rani did a good job.”
He shed some light on his retirement announcement, saying, “If you read my website, I already announced that on September 7, 2020 [retirement]. This was always a plan because I just wanted to get back to my family. I am overwhelmed by all the responses. Of course it’s nice that people send the message ‘please stay’ but there is also such a thing as family. My wife and kids haven’t seen me very often in the past four and a half years and that’s the only reason. I feel like I’m leaving the team in a better way than I came in and that makes me proud. I think that’s a perfect moment for me and in the future you don’t know what’s going to happen. I will continue to follow both Indian teams because I am also proud of the men’s team. India is now in my heart.”
“I think hockey is back in India. People are proud. There’s nothing bigger than making people proud and that’s what I said to the girls. Our big goal was never to win a medal. The big goal was women “Inspire and empower women better. We’ve created a legacy. Now more people will follow hockey, more girls and boys — so the talent will be greater.”
Speaking about his fun chat with Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan and potential Chak De India part 2, Sjoerd said: “Yes it was a joke between us and yes it was fun. It would be nice if Chak de India 2 is coming but it’s not up to me.”
“I personally wrote a book and I was almost done and the last chapter is the Olympics on this four and a half years, what’s happening to the team and I want to show people what’s really happening. What struggles girls had and what struggles I had and anyone can learn from it.”
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics/the-goal-was-to-inspire-women-we-created-a-legacy-women-s-hockey-coach-marijne-101628584729161.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]