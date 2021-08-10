Sports
Fantasy Football Roundtable Discussion – Different Levels of Confidence in Saquon Barkley
Week 1 of the NFL and fantasy football season is still a month away, but the news that New York Giants Saquon Barkley are running back from the PUP list and returning for practice was certainly an exciting way to start the week.
While our consensus fantasy RB rankings give an idea of where all our analysts currently rate Barkley for the upcoming season, a simple number doesn’t tell the whole story.
Eric Karabell shared his take on the Giants star in his “Do Not Draft” list column, to give you an idea of where he stands at Barkley this season. But what about some of our NFL reporters and other fantasy analysts?
In our last roundtable discussion, we kept the question quite simple:
What is your confidence in Saquon Barkley for the 2021 season?
Stephania Bell, Sr. writer and injury analyst
Moderate, trending up. Monday’s news was positive but must be repeated: Barkley’s was not an isolated ACL injury and as such it is more complex. His rate of progression – both in volume and intensity – can continue to change daily, based on how he responds to workload. I have always maintained that his status is fluid because of that; shortages he showed in June can be overcome… but when? He still needs to show that he can play without limits against real defenders, break through tackles and be explosive to get back to pre-injury form. Possibly? Yes! Possibly in week 1? shrug. Pre-injury volume out of the gate? Dalvin Cook would like to hear a word.
Mike Clay, fantasy analyst and NFL writer
Very high. I’ve never put Barkley below third in my RB rankings and have happily stalled him at the round 1/2 turn for weeks. Yes, a slow start (which could have included a game or two missed) was possible, but that’s okay when you’re talking about a rare top talent with a path to over 25 touches per game. Remember, Barkley is only 24 years old, led all RBs in fantasy points in 2018, placed fourth in fantasy in 12 full games in 2019, and processed 88% of the snaps in his only game in 2020. I’m willing to give some risk to consider his ridiculous advantage.
Tristan H. Cockcroft, fantasy analyst
Pretty high, let’s say a seven out of 10. These days I’m anti-injury risk fantasy, but in Barkley’s case, what works in his favor is that he will be 317 days away from ACL surgery at the time of the Giants’ first game of the season, and he hasn’t had any significant setbacks in his recovery so far. It’s the kinds of progression/setback/progression/adversity that scare me, but Barkley’s rehab seems to follow a typical path for that particular surgery. Jamaal Charles, Deuce McAllister and Adrian Peterson are recent examples of top-tier running backs who have excelled in their first seasons on their return, so it’s not like Barkley can not do it. In fact, my primary fear is not the injury itself. It’s that the Giants can curb his workload in the waning weeks of the season, should they drop out of the fray.
Dan Graziano, NFL National Insider
Pretty high. All I’ve been told off-season about his rehab was that it was going great and they were just super careful. Getting off the PUP this early and back in the field seems like a good sign to me. There will always be an injury caveat with Saquon, it seems, until he can string together a few healthy seasons. But I think a lot of what he and the Giants did this off-season was an effort to keep outside expectations in check, and he has a good chance of being ready – at least in a way – in a week. 1 to leave. I wouldn’t take him over Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Nick Chubb or maybe Jonathan Taylor, but I saw him at the top of the next group.
Jordan Raanan, NFL Nation Giants Reporter
High. After watching Barkley run and cut out on the practice pitch (albeit in limited flashes), it’s hard not to think he’ll get close to what he once was this season. We’ve seen players come back from torn ACLs before. Barkley is just 24 years old and 11 months away from the injury. Of course the Giants will limit his workload early in the season and be extra careful, but I expect him to be back to full capacity by week 4 at the latest. At that point, he will be in the top five running backs for the rest of the season. I’m not betting against that talent.
Field Yates, NFL Insider and Fantasy Analyst
strong. While Saquon is still recovering from a significant injury, there is plenty of precedent for players returning to form after an ACL reconstruction. The fact that his injury occurred early in the 2020 regular season provides additional assurance that it won’t be long before he looks like himself again. And while Saquon started off slow behind an uneven frontline last season, we’ve seen the very best of him before – arguably the best back in football. With unrestricted upside at full strength, I am very confident in his outlook this year.
