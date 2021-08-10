Thailand Women returns to cricket with Africa tour





News The squad is playing for the first time since the pandemic and will prepare for the 50-over World Cup qualifiers in December

Thailand will be getting some much-needed match time ahead of the 50-overs World Cup qualifiers later in the year, when they’ll cross Zimbabwe and South Africa from August 15 for a series of limited-overs games. The Zimbabwean leg consists of four one-day and three T20Is against the national team, all in Harare, before heading to South Africa to play five one-day and three T20’s against the Emerging XI in Potchefstroom. Thailand will have a captain in Naruemol Chaiwai for the first time. The batsman takes over from Sornnarin Tippoch, who led Thailand to their first T20 World Cup in Australia in February-March 2020. Thailand is one of only two teams from that league that have not played international matches since the start of the league. Covid19 pandemic. Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai, the wicketkeeper, becomes Chaiwai’s deputy, replacing senior batter Nattaya Boochatham. As such, there are just two changes from the squad seen in Australia 17 months ago: medium-pacer Aphisara Suwanchonrathi and off-spinner Sunida Chaturongrattana replaced wicketkeeper Suwanan Khiaoto and left-arm spinner Soraya Lateh. “It will be our first trip to Africa and also our first after the World Cup, so it will be interesting to see how we fare in a new continent and how we adapt to foreign conditions,” said Shan Kader, cricket development manager in Thailand. “Everyone in the squad is pretty excited and looking good in training, so let’s see how that translates on this tour.” The global qualifier will identify three teams that will join the top seven for next year’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. Qualifying was originally scheduled to be hosted by Sri Lanka in July 2020, but was postponed to December 2021 following an ICC board meeting earlier this year. Selection: Naruemol Chaiwai (Captain), Nannapat Khoncharoenkrai (Vice Captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Suornornin Tippoch, Rosenanee Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprachcha, Onch Sunida Chaturongrattana

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/thailand-women-set-to-return-to-cricket-with-africa-tour-1272794 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos