Montana football team, coach Hauck excited about start of fall camp Monday | UM Grizzlies

MISSOULA Bobby Hauck is well aware that he’s been through the preseason soccer camp countless times, but the 57-year-old Montana coach didn’t want to be reminded of that Monday.

You call me old, went to wrestle, he joked before the first day of team camp at Dornblaser Field.

The smile on his face matched the sunny day as the recent wildfire smoke cleared Mt. Sentinel, the setting for 18 preseason practice sessions over the next three weeks.

Hauck’s energy and excitement were evident as the Griz returned for their first fall camp since 2019 after the fall 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic. He was relaxed but ready to mess around for what many expect will be a season of great potential.

Hauck said he watched many hours of football every Saturday last fall because he missed the game. He even took the time to reveal that he loves putting pineapple on his pizza for meat lovers.

When you get something that you really love whether you’re a player or a coach or someone who’s involved with us here, when that’s taken from you I think there’s a little bit more excitement to get back to it , he said. I think, for a man, everyone here is excited.

That was evident when fans came to watch the open practice, an unpadded outing in which players wore silver helmets, gray shorts and maroon, white or black jerseys. There were people of all ages, from the elderly to small children to Dane Oliver, the former Griz wide receiver and current football coach of the reigning AA champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans.

Surely they’ve all heard the unmistakable sounds that come with Griz soccer practice. There was the line of defense that boomed its chants as the group drove into the southern practice field for the first time this fall. The defending units let out their usual screams of excitement as they raced through pursuit drills. The horns that marked the end of one exercise and the beginning of another were crisp and clear.

Then there were things fans might not have heard, like the line leaders taking the time to get each player’s helmets perfectly into columns before the team could start stretching. Or Hauck joking about how the now-eliminated two-day exercises at camp were needed to get guys in shape after smoking Marlboro Reds over the summer while caddying on the golf course.

He loves the physical form this team is entering the camp in after a summer of player-run workouts and maximum testing in the weight room. The focus is now on preparing for their September 4 season opener in Washington.

They’ve been here all summer, they’ve been working, so they were just trying to get ready for the game, he said. I just want us to make steady progress and get some great technical work and get all the schematics and then start to fine-tune our game plan.

There is reason for optimism this season. Hauck is excited about the depth of the teams as the Griz returns 14 starters from the 2019 season and 20 from the Spring 2021 season.

The national recognition is there for the Griz, although they haven’t named a quarterback and their All-American running back is recovering from a spring injury. Still, earlier in the day, they were ranked No. 9 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 and were projected by Hero Sports to earn the No. 6 spot in the playoffs in November.

The only thing that took the smile off Hauck’s face was the mention of COVID. He said he had no estimate of the team’s inoculation percentage and whether they would reach the Sky Commissioners’ desired level by their season opener.

How COVID may affect the season is still unknown. What was clear on Monday was the level of excitement about another step towards normalcy.

Everyone is excited to get started and everyone is always excited about the first day, he said. So, see if they can keep that up after a few weeks. Hopefully they have energy every time we come here.