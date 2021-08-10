Sports
Coal City’s Johnson reflects on tennis career | Sport
Some local student athletes may continue to pursue their athletic dreams of playing college sports; others, such as Coal City tennis player Tyler Johnson, are not.
After qualifying for the IHSA Class 1A State Finals in May, the recent Coaler graduate made the decision to enroll in Joliet Junior Colleges’ prestigious Operator Engineering Tech program and abandon his dream of becoming to play on a university campus.
I’m a little sad that my tennis career is over, Johnson said. I’d really like to play tennis somewhere, so I’m looking for a club in Naperville. I wish I could have gone to a tennis school, but the educational opportunity was too good to pass up at JJC.
Although Johnson’s time on the varsity team was short as he missed his entire junior season due to COVID-19, the Coalers No. 1 singles player further to make the most of his senior season by building an overall record of 10-2 in the regular season. He went on to play 2-2 in sectional before finally falling 7-6, 6-1 to Rochesters Paxton Garland-Sutter in the opening round of the 2021 IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis State Finals in Vernon Hills.
I thought going to state was a great experience, Johnson said. I just thought it was crazy that I even got a chance to play with COVID-19 and stuff this year. It was the first time I qualified for state since my junior year was canceled.
Of all the fond memories Johnson made during his time with the Coal City tennis squad, none was more remarkable than his win at sectionals. Johnson defeated Justin Metesh of Morris in a tiebreak in the third set to win 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in the IHSA Class 1A Sectional Semifinals. That win alone ultimately helped Johnson secure his first-ever bid for the state.
That was something that was so cool for him because I know he worked the hardest of all the players, and so he deserved it, said Coal City tennis coach Jeremy Unger. I am very proud of him for qualifying for the state.
Coach Unger has guided many talented tennis players during his six-year tenure at Coal City, with the past four years as head coach of the varsity, but no player has fared as well as Johnson during his short time on varsity.
Johnson’s biggest thing is his motivation and desire to get better, Unger said. That was definitely something that separated him from the boys [who] I have coached in the past.
With Johnson ranked No. 1 in singles since joining the varsity team two seasons ago, he has learned how to help his fellow teammates, something he will cherish for years to come.
It was cool for people to look up to me, and that was probably my favorite part of tennis at Coal City, Johnson said. I liked winning, but I liked helping my teammates even more, so I think that was my favorite part.
With Johnson’s Coaler career over, Unger hopes to see if Johnson’s work ethic and mindset will reflect on returning players who will compete again this spring season.
The biggest thing I’m going to miss about Johnson is that he didn’t argue or complain, just went out and did his job, Unger said. He listens and works hard which is hard to find. … He’s a team player and I hope that’s something that has happened to the returning players this coming season.
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/coal-citys-johnson-reflects-on-tennis-career/article_83365524-f643-11eb-9081-43eaf8c3de47.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]