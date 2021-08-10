High-tech ensures strong performance for Chinese athletes at the Olympics





Photo: Cui Meng/Global Times After Team China’s medal pick and memorable appearances at the Tokyo Olympics, the advanced technologies that fueled their success have become a hot topic among Chinese internet users in recent days. According to a CCTV report on Tuesday, China’s national diving team has long benefited from advanced 3D and AI technology. Diving is a fast-paced sport; from the jump to the water takes only two seconds, but the movement of the athletes in the air is very complex, according to the CCTV report. Accurately analyzing the movement of the divers in the air is a major challenge in the training process. “The athlete’s movements are framed by this technology on a three-dimensional spatial display map, which can show various details of the movements, and the coach can then provide quantitative guidance for the athlete’s movements,” said the system’s development engineer. The diving team won seven gold medals and five silver medals in the Olympics, making it one of the most successful teams in the Chinese delegation. Technology makes it possible to quantify the experience and patterns normally transmitted by athletes through word of mouth, providing more accurate scientific guidance, the engineer said. Another robotic coaching system, Pangbot M-ONE for table tennis, which debuted in April 2020, can help adjust ball speed and spin for different players, while producing and analyzing players’ practice data to help improve performance. It was co-developed by the China Table Tennis College of Shanghai University of Sport and Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Aerospace technologies are also applied to help the athletes. During the preparation period of the Chinese swimming team for the Olympic Games, the China Academy of Aerospace Electronics Technology (CAAET) conducted tests on six world swimming champions using aerospace measuring equipment. Data was also obtained through simulation training, which helped develop scientific training plans for athletes and provided scientific support for improving their performance, according to the Sina Weibo account of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the parent company of CAAET. The sportswear of the athletes was another area of ​​advanced technology. Men’s 81-pound weightlifting gold medalist L Xiaojun’s shoes and sportswear have sparked much debate. By using multiple technologies, the sneakers are stress resistant up to more than a ton weight and are shock resistant. The sole uses super abrasion resistant fibres, which are 2.5 times more resistant than normal materials, providing extremely strong grip on the ground, according to Anta’s official WeChat account. The development of modern technology is an important step for the advancement of athletes’ performance, Wang Dazhao, a veteran sports commentator from Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Wang also noted that advancements in sports technology tools should be open and shared on a global scale. “Advances in sports science and technology are the common wealth of humanity and should not be linked to national scientific and technological security,” Wang said. “Currently, technological breakthroughs from countries in the field of sports also tend to roll out globally in a short time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231117.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos