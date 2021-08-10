Full coaching staff finally come back to New York tonight

as much as the nationals The roster has undergone massive changes over the past two weeks, let’s not forget what happened to manager Davey Martinez’s coaching staff.

Just one day before the insane 36-hour stretch that saw eight veteran players swapped out for 12 prospects, the Nats learned that five of their big league coaches, plus four other staffers, had tested positive for COVID-19.

With pitching coach Jim Hickey, bench coach Tim Bogar, first base coach Randy Knorr, third base coach Bob Henley and assistant base coach Pat Roessler immediately forced to quarantine at their Philadelphia hotel, the Nationals had to struggle to find replacements in time. for Thursday’s doubleheader against the Phillies.

They ended up calling out some of their minor league coaches, while also relocating some of their staffers in the big league to make up for the losses.

Pitching coach Sam Narron of Double-A Harrisburg was named pitching coach in the Dutch big league. Minor league outfield and baserun coordinator Gary Thurman became first base coach. Bullpen coach Henry Blanco moved to third base coach, with bullpen catcher Octavio Martinez taking over as bullpen coach, along with Triple-A Rochester pitching coach Michael Tejera who also assisted. Brian Daubach, the Rochester batting coach, also joined the big league staff as an assistant batting coach.

As for bench coach? Well, no one has officially replaced Bogar. Instead, it was a pair of injured veteran players (first Kyle Schwarber, then Jordy Mercer) who took on an unofficial role alongside Martinez in the dugout during matches.

At a time of massive organizational change and upheaval, the jumbled coaching staff only made things more complicated.

But finally the entire staff has been cleared to go back to work full-time. After complying with the CDC’s COVID-19 protocols, all five coaches are set to rejoin the club in New York on Monday and are scheduled to be back in uniform for tonight’s series opener against the Mets.

In addition to the nine coaches and staffers, four Nationals players also tested positive in two days at the end of last month. Trea Turner was the first to learn of his diagnosis and was taken out of the July 28 game in Philadelphia in the first inning. A day later, Daniel Hudson, Austin Votho and Alex Avila also learned that they tested positive.

Turner, who was traded to the Dodgers of course, was cleared first and made his debut in LA on Friday night. Hudson, who was traded to the Padres, has also been acquitted, but is still building his arm before taking the mound in a match for his new team.

Voth and Avila have since been acquitted, but neither is ready to play yet.

Voth reports to the Nationals spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, to initiate a pitching program and eventually pitch in a number of minor league games before being activated.

“Austin needs to get back to work and throwing,” Martinez said during one of his Zoom sessions with reporters last weekend. “He hasn’t really done much because of the COVID protocols. So we’ll get him going and try to get him back here as soon as possible.”

Avila is still recovering from the pair of calf strains that landed him in the 10-day IL in early July, the byproduct of an emergency start at second base after the Nationals sustained a series of injuries to their infielders. Until the veteran catcher is fully healed from those leg injuries, he will not play again.

“He didn’t run away or anything,” Martinez said. “And he still has that calf injury. So we want to get him back here and we’re going to test him and see where he stands, and hopefully we’ll try to get him soon where he can start running here.”