What is the process for cricket to participate in the Olympics?





Cricket knocks on the door of the Olympics! Again. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will consider proposals to include new sports in the Los Angeles 2028 Games not until 2024. The IOC has added baseball/softball, karate, skateboard, sport climbing and surfing to its schedule for Tokyo 2020. For Los Angeles 2028, cricket is looking for a new guard. Can cricket be included in the Olympics in the future? The International Cricket Council (ICC) has begun preparations for an attempt to include cricket in the Olympics, from Los Angeles 2028. The global governing body for sport has announced the formation of a working group to lead the Olympic Games. The ICC Olympic Working Group will be chaired by the English and Wales Cricket Boards Ian Watmore. The working group will also include members of Zimbabwe Cricket, the Asian Cricket Council and USA Cricket. What is the process of taking up a new sport? First, a sport must be recognized by the IOC and governed by an international federation, which commits itself to following the rules of the Olympic Charter. The sport must also be widely practiced around the world and meet several other criteria. The Governing Council of the IOC can then recommend that a recognized sport be added to the program of the Games, if the IOC session approves. According to ICC president Greg Barclay, 92 percent of the billions of crickets worldwide come from South Asia. The region also has five of the games 12 full-fledged top-level members with test match status: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the others being Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, West India (a composite team from several Caribbean countries) and Zimbabwe. Has cricket ever appeared at an Olympics before? Cricket has only been part of the Summer Games once before, in Paris 1900. Only one match has been played at the Vlodrome de Vincennes between male teams representing Great Britain and France. Great Britain won the game by 158 runs. Cricket was played at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur with 16 men’s teams competing in an event of 50 multi-day matches. South Africa, Australia and New Zealand won gold, silver and bronze respectively. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will feature an eight-team women’s tournament in the Twenty20 format. Cricket has also competed in the Asian Games in Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, hosting both men’s and women’s T20 matches. Bangladesh (2010) and Sri Lanka (2014) won the men’s gold medals, while Pakistan both won the women’s gold medals. The sport was not included in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, but will return for Hangzhou 2022. What are the new sports for Paris 2024? Break makes its debut at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Breaking is a competitive form of break dance that includes footwork and athletic moves like back or head spins. Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing – introduced at Tokyo 2020 – will also be featured in Paris 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/featured-news/cricket-olympics-los-angeles-2028-games-icc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos