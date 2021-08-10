Don’t Miss These 3 Iowa State Football Games in 2021

The CyHawk trophy is on display from the sidelines during a college football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes won the game 18-17. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (6) jumps over Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas (95) as he puts pressure on Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) during the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, December 19, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

AMES Believe it or not, there are people who aren’t obsessed with football and they have the downright gal to plan their wedding in the fall.

Depending on how close you are to these people, Iowa State has a few games you can miss to get to their wedding, but the Cyclones also has a few games you can’t miss.

If a wedding falls on a can’t-miss game, write the bride a heartfelt letter and buy the couple something nice from the registry, then get behind the game.

3. Iowa (September 11)

Any fan of Iowa and Iowa State knows what this first sentence will be: Matt Campbell has never beaten Iowa.

Campbell has had unprecedented success in the state of Iowa, but his teams always seem to be slow coming out of the gate. Since the Cy-Hawk is the second game for each team, Campbell can’t have his trademark slow start.

How do you put together a calendar from the perspective of the head coach and how do you put together a process that allows your football team to be their best in those 12 guaranteed chances, right? Campbell said during Big 12 Media Days about Iowa State’s slow start. And you can’t control everything else, but man, you do control the preparation to get those 12 guaranteed chances to be the best you can be.

I would put any problem we have on my shoulders, because it’s probably been a failure of mine that sometimes we didn’t get off to a good start during our tenure here, but I think it’s definitely something we’ve looked at holistically, and it’s always man, how do we give our kids the chance to be the best version of themselves they can be?

Campbell knows his slow start is a problem, he knows he’s never beaten Iowa’s biggest rival, and he knows that if the cyclones start slow again, they could say goodbye to any outside chance at the College Football Playoff.

Cy-Hawk is always big in the state of Iowa, and you could say it’s always a must-see game for Iowans, but this year could be one for all ages.

The only reason it isn’t higher on the must-see list is because it’s not a conference game, and even if College Football Playoff hopes are thwarted early, the Cyclones could still play for a Big 12 Championship.

2. Texas (Nov 6)

Speaking of the Big 12 championship, Texas probably won’t be in it. But it has a new coach in Steve Sarkisian, so everything is on the table. If he can find a way to use all of the Longhorns’ talent, there’s no reason they can’t travel to Arlington in December.

But that’s exactly Texas’s problem over the past decade: a lot of talent and coaching that can’t match.

Still, Texas is the number 2 not to be missed, as Iowa State and Texas always seem to have a score game that comes up on the line. Two years ago, Iowa State won on a field goal from Connor Assalley, and last season the Cyclones won after the Longhorns missed a field goal by Cameron Dicker.

Oh, and there’s that little stunt Texas pulled where it decided to leave the Big 12 conference in favor of the SEC. That may or may not draw the ire and vitriol of Cyclone fans when Texas comes out on Nov. 6. Who will say?

1. in Oklahoma (November 20)

Speaking of saving the conference, so is Oklahoma.

Most Cyclone fans won’t be able to attend this match, but if the season turns out to be how suspicious it is, the late-season Iowa States matchup in Norman, Okla., on Nov. 20, will be a must-see. for Iowa State and Oklahoma fans, Big 12 fans and college football fans.

The Sooners finally learned how to defend last season and they could have their best team in over a decade this season.

Iowa State returns 19 of its 22 starters, including the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in Breece Hall, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in Mike Rose, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in Xavier Hutchinson and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the year in Isheem Young.

In addition, quarterback Brock Purdy was on the first team of the Big 12s and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was on the second team.

On paper, these are the top two teams and a season-end match-up between them to help determine who goes to Arlington, or who is the home team, could be one for all ages.

Iowa States’ record against Oklahoma in the last five games is 2-3, including a split last season, so Campbell and Iowa State know what it takes to beat Oklahoma.

