Wylie Team Tennis Beats Fort Worth Eaton, Trophy Club Byron Nelson





FORT WORTH – Wins continue to come for the Wylie tennis team as it took a pair of road victories on Monday, beating Eaton and Trophy Club Byron Nelson. The Bulldogs (9-0) defeated Eaton 18-1 for a 19-0 win against Byron Nelson later in the day. The only loss of the day came after a late lineup change. It was another successful day for Wylie early in the season. “Played two good teams, played a lot of players and still getting used to the heat,” said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. “Kids get better and learn to win even if they don’t hit the ball perfectly. We’ll definitely see how good we are after this week back in Plano.” Wylie opens the tournament there against Southlake Carroll at 8 p.m. Friday at Highpoint Tennis Center. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NON-DISTRICT Wylie 18, Fort Worth Eaton 1 BOYS SINGLESTrevor Short, Wylie, def. Caleb Pritchett 6-1, 6-2; Connor Cook, Eaton, def. Grant Bristow 7-5, 6-2; Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Caleb Clack 6-2, 6-2; Marcus Rose, Wylie, def. Kale Caps 6-2, 6-2; Logan Bible, Wylie, def. Max Hoogendorn 6-2, 6-2; Brandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Hayden Werner 6-1, 6-3. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEVincent Mercado/Bible, Wylie, def. Cook/Pritchett 6-3, 6-0; Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Werner/Hoogendorn 6-0, 6-1; Bristow/Marshall McPhearson, Wylie, def. Marick/Capps 6-0, 6-1. GIRLS SINGLESCarly Bontke, Wylie, def. Elizabeth Show 6-0, 6-1; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Allie Brewer 6-0, 6-0; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Natalie Ortman 6-0, 6-1; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Samantha Robinson 6-1, 6-0; Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Shelby Standokes 6-1, 6-0; Suhejla Qinami, Wylie, def. Cathryn Arrasmith 6-0, 6-2. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Deldago, Wylie, def. Tone/Arrasmith 6-1, 6-0; Crousen/Alford, Wylie, def. Standokes/Brouwer 6-2, 6-2; Qinami/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Zimmerman/Robinson 6-0, 6-0 MIXED DOUBLE GAMERose/Marquardt, Wylie, def. Clack/Ortman 6-2, 6-3. Wylie 19, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 0 BOYS SINGLESShort, Wylie, sure. Jackson Roybal 3-0 (ret.); Brown, Wylie, def. Garrett Roybal 6-0, 6-0; Rose, Wylie, sure. Saw Yin 6-1, 6-3; Bible, Wylie, def. Luciano Fernando 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; Cowling, Wylie, def. Lawson Lacy 6-1, 6-2; Tommy Thomas, Wylie, def. Elijah Andrada 6-2, 6-1. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEMercado/Bible, Wylie, def. Roybal/Roybal 6-3, 6-2; Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Fernando/Yin 6-1, 6-0; Bristow/McPhearson, Wylie, def. Lacy/Angel 6-1, 6-2. GIRLS SINGLESBontke, Wylie, def. Madelyn Siewart 6-1, 6-1; Crousen, Wylie, def. Addyson Tylaska 6-3, 6-3; Delgado, Wylie, def. Emma Rashid 6-0, 6-1; Marquardt, Wylie, def. Olivia Riedla 6-3, 6-1; Alford, Wylie, def. Winter Nakhwa 6-3, 6-4; Qinami, Wylie, def. Raina Lyssy 6-1, 6-1. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Siewart/Tylaska 7-5; Crousen/Alfrod, Wylie, def. Nakhwa/Kiedl 6-3, 6-1; Qinami/Conover, Wylie, def. Rashid/Connolly 6-1, 6-3. MIXED DOUBLE GAMERose/Marquardt, Wylie, def. Andrada/Lyssy 6-0, 6-4. FILEWylie 9-0.

