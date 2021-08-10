New Canaan’s Hills, Wilton’s Hynes-Ormond Enter CT Field Hockey Hall of Fame





New Canaan’s Cari Hills and former Wilton head coach Deidre Hynes-Ormond will be inducted into the Connecticut Field Hockey Hall of Fame in September.

Hills, a graduate of New Canaan High and Cornell University, will be inducted into the College Player category and Hynes-Ormond will be inducted into the High School Coach category.

Also in the High School Players category are Cheryl Torino Canada of North Branford, Melissa McDonald Arora of Cheshire and Michelle Lovino Breakell of Wamogo, George E. Longyear Jr. in the Umpire and Dr. Karissa Niehoff inducted into the Honorary category. The 21st Annual Field Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Dinner will be held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville on Sunday, September 12.

Hills was an All-American in hockey and lacrosse with Cornell and graduated as the Big Red’s leading scorer in both sports. She was Cornell’s first All-American in hockey when she earned the second-team honors in 1995. In 1996 and 1998, she was a third-team All-American in lacrosse. Hills was named Cornell Sun Athlete of the Year in 1998 and won the Richie Moran Award in 1997, which is presented to a senior student athlete who had distinguished himself “through academics, athletics and ambassadorship.” Hynes-Ormond coached the Wilton High hockey team for 17 years, beginning in 2000. She led the Warriors to five state championships and the program’s first FCIAC title in 2016, which was her last season at Wilton. Wilton was also an FCIAC runner-up six times and a state runner-up three times. She had a career record of 224-58-21 with the Warriors and earned the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Outstanding Coach of the Year award for the 2015-2016 school year. Hynes-Ormond also won the Connecticut Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year award twice (2005 and 2012), and was FCIAC Field Hockey Coach of the Year and the FCIAC Fall Sports Coach of the Year in 2013. A graduate of Sacred Heart University, Hynes-Ormond also coached the girls’ lacrosse program at Greens Farms Academy from 2009-2015. david.stewart @hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

