Odisha announces sports infrastructure project worth 693.35 crore





Continuing the policy of sports promotion, the Odisha cabinet approved the State Sports Infrastructure Development Project on Monday 693.35 crore, including 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums, will be built over the next 18 months. Odisha’s chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said the stadiums will be used for multiple sports, including badminton, table tennis, weightlifting and other activities such as yoga and exercise sessions. They will also be used for local sports that are popular in their respective areas. The government has paid special attention to sports and related infrastructure development, Mohapatra said, adding that the project’s blueprint was prepared after close consultation with public representatives and athletes. The stadiums are designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 200 km/h, so that the stadiums can be used as cyclone shelters in the event of natural disasters such as floods or cyclones. During the pandemic, the stadiums under Notified Area Councils will be turned into 50-bed hospitals, and those under municipal areas will be turned into 100-bed hospitals. The proposed stadiums will also be used for training purposes, meetings and various exams. Also read | Odisha farmers stare at potential drought as 21 districts run out of rain The state government has previously taken a number of initiatives to promote sports in the state, including hockey. In 2018 it signed a 100 crore deal with Hockey India to sponsor senior men’s and women’s hockey team for five years. In order to promote sports among tribes, Odisha organized a tribal sports meeting in December 2017 to encourage the young tribal boys and girls to participate in various individual and team games. The encounter, considered the first such encounter in the country, saw the involvement of 131,003 athletes. The first competition of its kind was organized at the block, district and state levels in seven sports disciplines: Football, Archery, Hockey, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Athletics and Volleyball. Odisha slowly grew into a major sports center of the country and successfully hosted the 2018 Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar in December 2018. It is now building its largest hockey stadium in Rourkela ahead of the 2023 Hockey World Cup to be held at Bhubaneswars Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela. In 2019, the state hosted the finals of the FIH Mens Series and Olympic Hockey Qualifiers. Despite the pandemic last year, Odisha hosted the FIH Pro League in 2020. To further strengthen the hockey ecosystem in Sundargarh, the government plans to plant synthetic hockey grass in each of the 17 blocks of the district. In July 2017, Odisha became the talking point of international sports organizations when the state government hosted the 22nd Asian Athletic Championship with more than 560 athletes from 41 countries, earning the praise of the President of the World Athletics Federation Sebastian Coe. In 2019, it hosted the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. In 2020, it announced the sponsorship of the Indian national men’s and women’s rugby team for the next three years and facilitating high-quality training and conditioning of the players. The state is a strategic partner of the AIFF and has been shortlisted for the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup and AFC Asian Womens Cup in 2022. Just before the pandemic hit India last year, the first-ever Khelo India University Games were held in Odisha, with 4,000 athletes from 176 universities taking part in 211 events in 17 sports over a 10-day period.

