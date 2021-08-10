OUTSIDE: Summer serenade of cricket sounds becomes too rare | Sport

crickets. The term does not mean an answer to a question or action, because in the only sound you hear are insects in the background.

It’s usually meant to be humorous, but there’s nothing funny about the decline of the cricket symphony over the past summers.

I don’t want this to sound like an essay from the past, but I’m sure our summer evenings don’t have the volume of cricket sound they once had. The insects that sing are still as loud, but there aren’t that many.

Crickets are my first choice for fishing bait, so when we buy a few dozen for the pond, I still hear the familiar choruses. The sound comes from male crickets rubbing their wings together to attract mates. They carry the tune even when confined in a small cricket cage, where the attraction distance is only a few inches.

Among the many species in Missouri are field crickets, house crickets, cave crickets, tree crickets, and the handsome trig also known as the red-headed wood cricket. Those sold for bait are put up for sale. The market for them is stimulated by people feeding crickets to their exotic pets.

Growing up, it seemed like we could always find black field crickets under rocks or wooden piles around the house, but as bait they never seemed as attractive as the farm-raised and store-bought house crickets.

Tree crickets are more like little katydids or skinny grasshoppers. They are more often heard than seen, and their thin bodies make it difficult to hook them up.

House crickets and brown field crickets can look very similar. The cave cricket, also known as the camel cricket, usually has the same light brown color as its cousins, but its hump-shaped back makes it easy to recognize by its nickname.

Cave crickets are the ones most likely to be found in the damp areas of a basement. Their other nickname is spider cricket, which is a shame because of the fear it evokes. Although they have long legs and can make surprising jumps, they cannot bite or inject venom.

Part of the reduction in crickets and grasshoppers is due to the elimination of habitat, but also plant modification and liberal use of insecticides are the cause. A Google search for crickets results in many more websites offering to help you kill them, rather than information about their positive qualities.

One of my favorite bits of cricket trivia is the method of determining the outside air temperature by counting cricket chirps. The tempo of the common field crickets’ tunes increases consistently as the heat rises. On hot days, they can produce new tones more than three times per second.

The formula to convert cricket chirps to degrees Fahrenheit from the Old Farmers Almanac is to count the number of chirps for 14 seconds and then add up 40. The sum corresponds to the air temperature. For example, if the cricket chirps 30 times in 14 seconds, you would add 40 to get a temperature of 70 degrees.

It wasn’t that long ago that sleeping outside or with the windows open caused a nightly cacophony of cricket sounds. Hopefully their summer soundtrack won’t be known only in stories from the good old days one day.

John Winkelman is Marketing Director for Liguori Publications near Barnhart, Mo., and the Associate Editor for Buitengids Magazine. If you have ideas for stories to share for the Leader outdoor news page, email [email protected], and you can follow John on Twitter at @johnjwink99.