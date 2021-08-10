First day of practice doesn’t bring jitters on the first day





PEORIA No first day jitters for Jim Ulrich. Not like the one he had 33 years ago. A slightly different scenario, the freshman Richwoods head coach said with a laugh. It is clear that as a head coach you are on the other side of the ball.” Ulrich a player of Richwoods’ 1988 Class 5A state championship team performed his first official training as the head coach of the iconic program, replacing the retired Roland Brown. “I’m more concerned that I have all my ducks lined up and all my dots are crossed with dots and T’s,” Ulrich said, “so we come here and have a fun exercise and the kids get better. All games:These are the Peoria High School Football Schedules for Fall 2021 The four city programs the Knights, Peoria High, Notre Dame and Manual were among hundreds of programs statewide to open the high school football season in the fall of 2021. The race to Week 1 begins as programs have nearly three weeks to prepare for kickoff on August 27. New wrinkles for Richwoods Not much can really compare to the first day of actually going outside, said Richwood senior Damiyon Smith. the summer training sessions are not really comparable to the first day, because most of your current team here knows what you are working with. Richwoods are looking to recover from a 0-4 season and open with Peoria High in Week 1. Smith, the starting center, says the Knights have many new systems and new coaching faces. There may also be a new wrinkle in the program this season. With coach Brown, he was more traditional football, Smith said, but coach Ulrich kind of sticks to the traditional Richwoods coaching methods and style of play, but also adds some more of the newer styles of play. Uncomfortable Nerves in Notre Dame Down University Street and on Glen Avenue, Notre Dame started practicing with coach Pat Armstrong with mixed feelings. On the one hand, the Irish coach was excited that football season was back. Then there was again a small sense of unease. Season is here:Here are 20 questions as practice begins in the 2021 high school football season Have you done all the work you can do in the summer? asked Armstrong. Is everyone ahead of you? Is everyone behind you? I never feel good on the first day of training. One certainty for the Irish, who went 3-2 last season, is that they have a great roster of returning players. Theres 21 seniors 74 players total in the schedule including eight defensive starters and seven returning to attack. Some of the returnees include Miko Flores and James Hodskins, who are both three-year-old starters in the offensive line, paving the way for tailback Charlie Dawson and Joey Mushinsky walking back, along with middle linebacker Evan Elward. The outlook looks good, Armstrong said. The question is, are their bodies physically ready and mentally ready after a short hiatus to go back into this season? Peoria High ‘put in that work’ At Peoria High, Tim Thornton watched as his team warmed up on some practice fields in the shadow of the historic high school. We’ve been together all summer, but today feels like the day you officially start, you’re really doing something, he said. Were really excited about it. Mark your calendar:The 9 games we circled on the Peoria high school football schedule Thornton says it’s almost like the pandemic that resets everything for Peoria High, which has a shortage of helmets due to an increase in players. But the Lions are ready to take another run on a Big 12 Conference Championship after an undefeated spring season. With the strong arm of junior quarterback Marcus Alexander-Neely and a versatile receiver corps, Peoria High expects another season of vigorous football. And don’t forget Eddie Clark, the reigning offensive player of the year in the Peoria area. It’s one of the five favorite days of the year, Clark said of the first day of practice. I am very bored without football. Clark looked stronger and was surprised by how his teammates improved in the off-season. Clark says his surprise wasn’t just the weight room, 7-on-7s, or performances during the contact days, but a highlight of all three. They put in that work to be the best, he said. And the best part about the return from training for Peoria linebacker Cedric Beckum? Teammates, he said. Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

