



2021 Big Ten Volleyball Television Schedule ROSEMONT, ill. The Big Ten Conference will take its volleyball coverage to new heights in 2021, with a record 53 games broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network, ESPN2, and ESPNU. This comes on the heels of the Big Ten playing a huge part in the success of the US women’s volleyball team that won its first Olympic gold medal last weekend in Tokyo, with eight Big Ten alumni on the US roster, a ninth contributing as assistant coach, and another five as deputies. Big Ten Network will feature at least 47 games spotlighting all 14 conference schools on linear television, a new high-water mark for the network, including 17 doubleheaders, and an August 28 tripleheader featuring a pair of Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge games hosted by the defending Big Ten champion Wisconsin. All Big Ten Network matches can also be seen through the digital extension, the FOX Sports app, delivering live events and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the web, smartphones and tablets. ESPN networks will broadcast six more Big Ten volleyball games this season, four of which will be on ESPNU, while games will air on ESPN2 on September 19 (Notre Dame in Ohio State) and October 17 (Penn State in Purdue). All matches on ESPN networks are also available to stream the ESPN app through connected devices. All non-televised Big Ten matches are scheduled to appear on Big Ten Network+, a subscription service for live events that are not televised. Additional matches are expected to be assigned to both Big Ten Network and Big Ten Network+ in the coming weeks, with the latter also offering sports-specific packages for fans only interested in watching volleyball events. Details and subscription information can be found at: btnplus.com . Back for a second season, At The Net, the Big Ten Networks multiplatform, is a behind-the-scenes look at elite volleyball players and programs throughout the conference. Fans can also find the latest updates by following the Big Tens volleyball Twitter feed (@B1GVolleyball) and the volleyball-focused Big Ten Networks Instagram account (@B1GVolleyball). Throughout the season, both accounts will feature original videos, highlights, and custom content featuring some of the most competitive and exciting volleyball in the nation. The Big Ten sent six schools to last year’s NCAA Volleyball Championship, with all six earning seeds nationally. Wisconsin reached the NCAA National Semifinals for the second consecutive season and fourth in program history, while Nebraska and Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight. The current Volleyball Big Ten TV schedule for 2021 can be found here: DATE MATCHUP TV TIME (ET) Aug 27 (Fri) Minnesota vs Baylor (@Wisconsin) ESPNU 9:30 pm Aug 28 (Sat) Kansas State in Nebraska BTN 5 p.m. Aug 28 (Sat) Baylor in Wisconsin BTN 7 p.m. Aug 28 (Sat) Minnesota vs. TCU (@Wisconsin) BTN 9:30 pm September 1 (Wed.) Texas in Minnesota BTN 8 pm Sept. 3 (Fri.) Georgia in Nebraska BTN 7 p.m. Sept. 3 (Fri.) Washington in Illinois BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Sept. 10 (Fri.) NC State at Rutgers BTN 6:30 pm Sept. 10 (Fri.) Kentucky in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening septum. 18 (Sat.) Louisville in Nebraska BTN 8 pm Sep 19. (like this) Notre Dame in Ohio State ESPN2 2:00 p.m. 22 Sept. (Wed.) Illinois in Iowa BTN 7 p.m. 22 Sept. (Wed.) Nebraska in Northwestern BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Sept. 24 (Fri.) Ohio State in Purdue BTN 7 p.m. Sept. 24 (Fri.) Michigan in Minnesota BTN 9 o’clock in the evening 26 Sept. (like this) Ohio State at Penn State BTN 4 p.m. 29 Sept. (Wed.) Indiana in the state of Ohio BTN 6:00 PM 29 Sept. (Wed.) Penn State in Maryland BTN 8 pm Oct. 1 (Fri.) Michigan in Nebraska BTN 7 p.m. Oct. 1 (Fri.) Minnesota in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening 3 Oct. (like this) Michigan State in Nebraska BTN 4 p.m. Oct 6 (Wed) Iowa in Wisconsin BTN 7 p.m. Oct 6 (Wed) Purdue in Illinois BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Oct. 8 (Fri.) Nebraska in Penn State BTN 7 p.m. Oct. 8 (Fri.) Minnesota in Michigan BTN 9 o’clock in the evening October 9 (Sat.) Illinois in Wisconsin BTN 8 pm Oct 13 (Wed.) Northwest in Minnesota BTN 8 pm Oct 13 (Wed.) Indiana in Nebraska ESPNU 9 o’clock in the evening Oct. 15 (Fri.) Purdue, Ohio BTN 6:00 PM Oct. 15 (Fri.) Wisconsin in the state of Michigan BTN 8 pm October 17 (Sun) Penn State at Purdue ESPN2 2:00 p.m. October 20 (Wed.) Rutgers in Maryland BTN 6:00 PM October 20 (Wed.) Michigan State in Purdue BTN 8 pm Oct. 22 (Fri.) Penn State in Minnesota BTN 7 p.m. Oct. 22 (Fri.) Ohio State in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening October 23 (Sat.) Penn State in Wisconsin BTN To be determined October 23 (Sat.) Purdue in Nebraska BTN To be determined October 24 (Sun) Ohio State in Minnesota ESPNU 5 p.m. October 27 (Wed.) Minnesota in Indiana BTN 7 p.m. October 27 (Wed.) Wisconsin in Nebraska BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Oct. 29 (Fri.) Illinois at Rutgers BTN To be determined October 30 (Sat.) Nebraska in Minnesota BTN 8 pm Oct 31 (Sun) Wisconsin in Purdue ESPNU Afternoon Nov 4 (Thurs) Minnesota in the state of Ohio BTN 7 p.m. Nov 4 (Thurs) Nebraska in Illinois BTN 9 o’clock in the evening *nov. 6 (Sat.) TBD vs. TBD BTN To be determined Nov 14 (Sun) Purdue in Minnesota BTN 3 p.m. Nov. 19 (Fri.) Michigan at Purdue BTN 7 p.m. Nov. 19 (Fri.) Penn State in Nebraska BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Nov 21 (Sun) Penn State at Ohio State BTN 3 p.m. Nov 21 (Sun) Wisconsin in Minnesota BTN 5 p.m. Nov. 26 (Fri.) Nebraska in Wisconsin BTN 5:30 PM Nov. 26 (Fri.) Minnesota in Penn State BTN 19:30 or 20:00 *- Squad Matchup with Wildcards will be announced at a later date

